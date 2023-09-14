Ingersoll Town Council has asked staff to have a look at its Community Improvement Plan (CIP). Staff brought the issue to council’s attention at this week’s regular meeting for guidance on how to proceed. The town’s latest strategic plan identified the need to examine how the plan has been working.
Mayor Brian Petrie said he’s in favour of having staff review the now five-year-old program. “We want to have a good effect on our downtown, but we need programs that will be made use of and are effective in reaching our goals. It’s been a good five years and I think it’s more than fair to say, okay, let’s go back and see what the public has to say.” He added the community and council both want to see investments made not only in the downtown core but throughout Ingersoll.
The intent of the Community Improvement Plan is to outline, in one document, the possible range of improvement options that may be undertaken to promote and encourage renewal, redevelopment, and rehabilitation within the key areas of Ingersoll. It also provides general design direction to complement and assist with the implementation of financial incentive programs.
Deputy Mayor Lindsay Wilson said the CIP is based on the current central area design guidelines, some of which she said are outdated. “The one that concerns me the most is the guidelines now only promote three stories even though the zoning would permit six. Through the consultation process would staff be looking at feedback on that?” Curtis Tighe is the town’s economic development officer and said staff could do that but added they are just guidelines. “The zoning bylaw would obviously take precedence but if council wants to undertake a review, we can certainly take a look at that.”
As part of the CIB review staff would consult groups such as the BIA and Chamber of Commerce as well as business and building owners and report back on those conversations. Councillor Kristy Van Kooten-Bossence agrees that it’s time to have another look at the CIB given its age. “I’m happy that you brought this to us Curtis and gave us an outline of where we are at. It’s good to refresh our memories but I think it’s time to go to the chamber and the BIA and ask people what might possibly help them further.” She added the plan might still be very relevant in its present form. “We have had some improvements in our downtown recently which is great to see, and I applaud the owners doing that. Let’s see what we can do and see what they have to say.”
Council passed a motion to receive the staff report on the CIB and directed staff to get feedback and report back recommendations at a future meeting. “Everybody wants to see our downtown as a healthy and vibrant place. Certainly, there is always room for investment and the more we can try to incentivize that to happen the way we want to see it happen is a positive. A refresh to look at what’s working and hear from people what could work better it always a good thing and I think our community members will appreciate that,” added Petrie.