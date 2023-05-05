BROCKTON – The issue of speeding on Ridout Street in Walkerton emerged during the new business portion of the April 25 meeting of Brockton council.
Coun. Greg McLean said he’d received a phone call from a concerned resident of Ridout Street about traffic. He said the caller was “very concerned” and painted “an unsafe picture of the traffic patterns” on the road.
He noted that with the new developments in the area, Ridout has become a sort of throughway for traffic to get in and out of the area.
He asked “what it takes for something to get done in the way of traffic calming.”
McLean has become something of an advocate for pedestrian safety since he was elected. This isn’t the first time he’s spoken out on the need for increased safety measures on local streets; he said it’s the third.
He said he wants to make sure “we take the safety of pedestrians seriously. I’d like to see us dig into this more and take some action… on behalf of residents of Ridout Street.”
Mayor Chris Peabody commented on the speed bumps that had previously been used on Ridout Street, and confirmed the matter of traffic has come before council a number of times. He noted the population of the area has been growing.
“The problems haven’t decreased,” he said.
The mayor said the municipality had hoped that “when the Bogdon and Gross property was developed, we’d get sidewalks along there.” However, that development appears to be a long way off.
“We’re nowhere near a site plan,” he said.
The mayor added, “Yes, I agree with you, something needs to be done.”
Pebody commented that the municipality had tried to get the speed limit reduced to 40 km/h, but “the people up above” objected to the reduction, and the municipality went with the concept of “majority rules.” The problem is, the minority – the people who live along the curved stretch of Ridout Street – are the ones most affected.
He said he’d like to go ahead and lower the speed limit in the area to 40 km/h.
Coun. Carl Kuhnke commented that “there are municipalities all over the province reducing speed limits to 40 km/h,” including some large sections of London; he’d be in favour of doing that on Ridout Street.
Because of the accidents and traffic, Kuhnke said he’d like staff to have a look at the Ridout Street issue again.
He noted the speed bumps had been taken out not just because residents complained, but also because EMS didn’t want them there; “in an urgent situation when they went flying over the speed bumps, so did the paramedics and firefighters.”
Kuhnke said one option would be to reduce the speed limit; the other option would be to bring back speed signs, which flash the speeds at which cars are travelling. This measure would provide the data to see whether vehicles really are speeding on Ridout Street.
Coun. Tim Elphick commented that data previously collected, and shared with the police services board, suggested “there was not a concern, given the speeds that were being recorded.” He suggested this would be a good time to collect further data and have a report brought back to council later this year.
McLean made a further suggestion that in lieu of a sidewalk, painting off a strip of pavement could provide a safer place for people to walk.
“We have to protect pedestrians where we can, and we don’t need to wait for a fatality to do it,” said McLean.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon said she was “all for reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h,” commenting that people would still drive over the speed limit, but might do it more slowly.
Kuhnke said this would be a good time to take a look at the area; work has already begun on a townhouse development, and there’s a much larger development in the planning stage.
CAO Sonya Watson confirmed that putting in sidewalks at this time would be a major project because of the hydro poles, but said, “I think we’re on the right track gathering data.”
Hutcheon said she’d prefer to deal with the matter at the next council meeting; the Black Cat (radar device) will take months, and “our busy speeding season” will be starting soon, with the spring and summer sunshine.
Petition
A story about Ridout Street, published in the Walkerton Herald-Times in November 2021, described a dangerous combination of a lot of pedestrians, both children and adults, and a street that has curves and hills, and lacks sidewalks along its full length.
At the Nov. 9, 2021 council meeting, the mayor went on record as saying these days, the road would never have been constructed without sidewalks. Unfortunately, putting them in after the fact would involve the expense of relocating hydro poles.
A petition, started by Carol De Rosie in November 2021, gathered signatures of residents in favour of sidewalks on Ridout Street. In the first 24 hours, almost 200 people had signed.