The Lucan Irish and Mt. Brydges Bulldogs hope to inspire something special across their Provincial Junior Hockey League.
Ahead of the opening regular season game for the teams in Mt. Brydges, a charity alumni game was held to raise awareness and money for the Nicholas Smith Memorial Foundation.
Smith died by suicide in 2019 at the age of 20. His mother gave an impassioned speech before the game, telling how the shock and grief were followed be a desire to get everyone, especially young men, to speak up when they need help.
“We want everyone to know it is OK to not be OK,” Denise Smith told the crowd at Tri-Township Arena.
Club presidents Andy Friyia of the Bulldogs and Sandra Neubauer of the Irish spoke of how many are surprised when they find out someone they love can take their own life, and how they have been working together since 2019 to erase that stigma and save lives.
Friyia shared his personal experience of losing someone last Christmas close to his family who he was trying to help.
“It broke my heart. I thought I failed until a good friend called me and said he didn’t fail, he lost his battle. It doesn’t make me feel a lot better but there’s a lot I have to learn, there’s a lot everyone has to learn,” said Friyia.
A full-time psychologist is financially out of reach for the teams, but Neubauer said this is the first season they have put together a wellness team.
“Our wellness team is helping look after the physical, mental and spiritual wellness of our players. And that group of people are outside of the people the players on our team interact with all the time,” explained Neubauer.
She added while they are not day-to-day staff to help with confidentiality, the wellness team is still a part of the team.
“So instead of saying here’s a phone number on a card, I hope you’re going to call them -- there’s a lot of mental health resources -- we’re saying we hope you’re going to start by talking to someone right here who knows this team, who sees the wins, who sees the losses; who understands you as an athlete with this team,” said Neubauer, who described them as a sort of triage.
“They’re the step one of a third party the player can talk to,” she said.
Next year the event will take place in Lucan with the Irish selecting a mental health charity in from Mt. Brydges.
A scholarship is being set up for a trades student at Medway High School in Arva where Nick was an honour student.
How much money was raised for the charity will be announced at Lucan’s next home game Oct. 8. The game will be dedicated to honouring the life of their fallen player Nick Smith.
The Bulldogs won the game 5-3 and next play at home Oct. 21.