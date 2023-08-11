PERTH COUNTY – At Perth County council’s Aug. 3 meeting, a notice of motion was brought forth by county councillor and North Perth Mayor, Todd Kasenberg in regards to affordable and attainable housing.
The motion begins by stating that “there is broad acceptance that communities throughout the Province of Ontario are enmeshed in a housing crisis affecting matters such as supply of housing, housing affordability and attainability.”
Further, “there is an apparent increase in the number of homelessness, including those living unsheltered, in our province, including in Perth County.”
The motion continues on to explain that the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford “has signaled that Ontario should see concerted action from all levels of government, including upper and lower tier municipalities, to address the housing crisis, including a target to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.”
“The Government of Ontario has demonstrated its fixity to achieve change to address housing by municipalities by extending ‘strong mayor’ powers to 28 communities, which required a pledge by those communities and their mayors to hit targets specified for their communities, and with possible further implementation of said powers in other municipalities.”
The motion then explained that “the Council of the County of Perth has opted, through the dissolution of its Committee on Affordable and Attainable Housing, to recover direct responsibility for taking action on the housing crisis, including housing affordability and attainability in Perth County… that committee had created a working plan earlier endorsed and funded by Perth County council and it is desirable, if not essential, to have both a Housing Action Plan to address the crisis and mechanisms for council, as the body responsible, to review the Housing Action Plan.”
Therefore, the resolution states that the County of Perth direct staff to “bring forward bi-monthly reports, due in each of the first council meetings of the months of January, March, May, July, September and November, identifying progress towards the approved Housing Plan and any ancillary actions undertaken by staff (and relevant agents) towards addressing the housing crisis across the entire housing spectrum during each 60-day period and cumulatively.” Additionally, the motion directs the “CAO to issue a competitive bidding process to procure a consultant to begin the process of creating a formal Housing Action Plan, addressing, amongst other topics, housing affordability and homelessness, and outlining actions that might be supported by Perth County council so that the housing crisis in Perth County might be ameliorated.”
And finally, that the “treasury bring forward a budget amendment in due course to support the engagement of the consultant selected in response to the competitive bidding process directed by this council.”
The motion will be voted on by Perth County council at its next meeting on Sept. 7.