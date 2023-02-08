WILD Alberta is a non-profit collaborative regional tourism initiative of GROWTH Alberta, the Regional Economic Development Alliance (REDA) for the area encompassing Swan Hills to Westlock, Barrhead, Lac Ste. Anne County, and Woodlands County. The WILD AB initiative began roughly 14 years ago and works to create and expand economic opportunities in the tourism sector.
For the past 18 months, the WILD AB committee has been hard at work, reaching out to the region's tourism operators and assessing their current needs and looking for opportunities for GROWTH in the pandemic’s hardest-hit sector. The committee has also been reassessing their existing organizational model and exploring new paths forward, including reorganizing the organization's structure to better serve its partnering tourism operators.
As part of these reorganizational efforts, WILD AB held a strategic planning session on January 21 with a mixture of committee members, GROWTH AB board members, and tourism operator members. The group developed a new, more concise, impactful vision statement; "We are the hub of your wilderness experience." They also identified three main goals as having the most significant impact on the sustainability and GROWTH of WILD AB;
· Product Development - Marketing tourism (developing sales leads for operators); establishing peer-to-peer connections for operators; identifying current gaps or voids in service that could offer opportunities for existing or future operators; and developing tours or retreats using member operators as tourism offerings.
· Marketing Awareness – Creating a dynamic digital presence; ensuring sound SEO (Search Engine Optimization – making sure that it is easy to find online through the major search engines) principles; generating partnerships with municipal and First Nations partners and other organizations (Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Committees, Indigenous communities, Travel Alberta, etc.); creating a recognizable visual identity (branding, logo, etc.); and continuation of the annual WILD AB travel guide.
· Operator Engagement with WILD Committee – Hire an Executive Director to establish stability; create a working budget in partnership with GROWTH AB; hold networking events; and re-establish quorum within the committee.
One central theme that has become clear is a clear directive and priority to remain focused on the needs of the region's tourism operators and support them in any way possible.
As WILD AB has been reorganizing and revising its strategies, it has also increased its membership over the last year. Municipal partners now include Woodlands and Lac Ste Anne Counties, the County of Barrhead, Alexander First Nations, and the Towns of Swan Hills, Mayerthorpe, and Onoway. WILD AB has also welcomed 17 tourism operators, including museums, greenhouses, powersports and outdoor outfitters, golf courses, a variety of accommodations providers, and most recently, The Golden Triangle.
WILD AB is working on expanding its membership to include more municipalities, tourism organizations, Indigenous partners, and tourism operators. To this end, WILD AB will not be charging membership fees over the next year to offer an expense-free opportunity for new members to experience the collaborative benefits of joining the initiative for themselves. All tourism operators are welcome to join, regardless of their community's membership status.
To facilitate the reintroduction of WILD AB with their new approach, they are offering three free upcoming networking opportunities; in Fort Assiniboine on February 18, Westlock on March 11, and Onoway on March 18. In addition to the opportunity to network with tourism operators and supporting organizations, attendees will also learn how to cross-promote their events and operations, create an effective marketing plan, and create quality visitor experiences. Visit the WILD Alberta website (WILDalberta.com) for more information and to register for these events.
WILD AB continues to build momentum while redefining itself and exploring ways to better serve the region's tourism operators and communities; the opportunities are truly limitless for what this organization can accomplish as it continues to evolve.