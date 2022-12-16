A program vital to the health of Uxbridge’s Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, after almost three years of reduced activity during the pandemic, is determined to return full force in 2023.
John Gould has coordinated the Community Soup Lunch program as a volunteer since 2013. It provides a nutritious homemade meal (which often includes a lot more than soup) Wednesdays at noon in the hall of St. Andrews-Chalmers Presbyterian Church (which also houses the food bank). After being shut down totally for almost two years, the program sputtered back to life recently, but only on a monthly basis. John says it needs to become a weekly event again.
“We’ve all seen on the news lately that with inflation, the demand on food banks has risen sharply,” he says, “and it’s no different here in Uxbridge. The lunch used to provide a good weekly source of funds for them.”
Although the lunch offers a regular good meal for those who need it, its primary goal is to raise funds for Loaves and Fishes. Anyone in the community can attend the lunch, and is encouraged to pay what they can for the meal. At its height, the lunch used to serve up to 60 diners a week, and averaged $150 per week in revenue, a good shot in the arm to stock the food bank’s shelves.
The key to the program’s success is in finding groups to provide the food and volunteers.
“St. Andrew’s has the kitchen, the hall, the chairs and tables, even coffee and tea,” Gould says, “but we need partners to bring the food, prepare it and serve it. It’s a great way for any group to make a tangible charitable donation. In the past, we’ve had a wide variety of participants, from other church groups to service clubs, businesses and sports teams, even school classes. Each group brings its own supporters to enjoy the lunch, so it becomes a great social occasion as well.”
The first lunch in the new year is scheduled for Jan. 4, and Gould is eager to put together a schedule soon that will stretch well into the spring and summer. So if you and your co-workers, or even the members of your curling team, or interested in being a part of this important program, contact Gould by email at gould3john@gmail.com . He’ll be happy to let you know exactly what’s expected of you.
And even if you can’t help provide the lunch, why not bring some friends, enjoy a great meal, and make a donation to the food bank while getting something in return? Everybody wins! Wednesdays at noon at St. Andrew’s. And if social distancing is a concern, the hall is large, you can put your table wherever you like!