NORTH HURON – During a discussion on the proposed changes to North Huron’s zoning bylaw, Coun. Chris Palmer voiced a personal opinion regarding the modifications of agriculture or natural environment zones in rural areas.
After a lengthy presentation by Huron County Planner Hanna Holman regarding the proposed changes to the zoning bylaw –which is still in the planning stages and requires many more meetings and consultations with landowners – Palmer expressed frustration with his comments.
“I feel like a broken record,” Palmer said, “but, mapping still is a huge concern to me as a landowner/farmer. We basically will be paying taxes on our bush lot and we have no control over it. What’s wrong with that picture?”
Palmer said that many landowners don’t understand the gravity of this bylaw change and that fighting for 100 square feet of land is “small potatoes.”
He added that farmers aren’t happy when this sort of thing happens, and “we shouldn’t be. This is our land for crying out loud. Like, the environment is getting more important than people. That’s what we’re seeing.”
The first draft mapping (zone) highlights include:
- implementing natural environment and agriculture changes in rural areas, following review during the Official Plan;
- implementing updated flood hazard mapping in urban areas (Blyth, Wingham, Hutton Heights) in consultation with Maitland Conservation;
- clean-up of existing special zones that are inoperable or redundant; and
- further map changes considered pending consultation with landowners (for example: site-specific requests, pre-zoning).
The proposed changes include a pre-zoning clause for proposed development, allowing a property owner to pre-zone lands for a specific density of residences when the land is proposed to be physically developed.
A previous discussion held in March on the first draft said, “For some land, specifically large undeveloped land, the common practice is to zone that piece of land at the time a proposal is brought forward. Often, initially zoned FD (Future Development). A zoning bylaw amendment application is therefore required along with any other planning applications.”
Additional discussion covered the following:
- pre-zones would have a holding to restrict development until required technical materials are received, or accompanying planning application (such as a plan of subdivision or site plan control) is processed;
- provisions will be prepared following consultation with landowners as site-specific conditions need to be considered;
- pre-zoning to be considered on lands anticipated to receive a separate planning application in the future (plan of subdivision); and
- a different approach to pre-zoning larger greenfield lands than infill lots due to the scale of the development.
One landowner attended the July 17 meeting seeking the proposed pre-zoning approach for land in Blyth, specifically at 309 King St.
The proposed pre-zoning approach would change the current FD zoning to R1 or R2 zoning.
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer expressed surprise at this request, saying this was the first he had heard of it. He outlined many issues with the proposed development, including stormwater management, infrastructure upgrades necessary to support the new housing, and the proposed relocation of a swimming pond on the property.
Staff continue to receive feedback from members of the public, agencies and staff as the next phase of consultation occurs. It is anticipated that staff will bring a recommendation on the amendment at the Sept. 18 statutory public meeting for consideration.
Landowners in North Huron are invited to attend to learn more about the proposed changes and provide their input for the next draft of zoning bylaw changes.
No decision was made by North Huron council regarding any of the changes. The report was received for information purposes only, and notice will be sent to landowners about the proposed property in Blyth.
The entire presentation and draft zoning bylaw can be viewed at northhuron.ca.