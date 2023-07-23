The town of Milton is undertaking a comprehensive review of its policies and regulations on home occupations, also known as home-based businesses, to accommodate the growing number of microbusinesses in the area. With almost 60 percent of local enterprises falling under the microbusiness category, a significant portion operates from residential premises.
A home occupation is defined as the utilization of a section within a residential unit for conducting an occupation or business that involves providing a product or service. Currently, Milton's Urban Zoning By-law 016-2014 and Rural Zoning By-law 144-2003 permit home occupations in nearly all residential zones, subject to specific rules and regulations to minimize disruption to the overall community.
Milton residents are strongly encouraged to participate in the review process actively, recognizing the importance of public input in shaping these regulations. The town has launched an online survey on its digital engagement platform, Let's Talk Milton, allowing community members to share their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that any updates to the zoning by-law regulations reflect the diverse needs and interests of the town's residents.
By leveraging the Let's Talk Milton platform, the town administration hopes to gather valuable insights from the public to inform the revision of home occupation policies. The survey is designed to gauge public opinion on various aspects, such as the permissible scale of operations, noise levels, signage, parking, and other relevant factors that influence the functioning of home-based businesses.