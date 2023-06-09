NORTH HURON – The issue of parking in downtown Blyth was once again discussed by North Huron councillors after receiving a request from the Blyth BIA to amend the parking bylaw, extending the existing two-hour time limit to four hours, specifically on Queen Street.
Reeve Paul Heffer told councillors that this bylaw had previously been discussed after staff prepared a report for the previous council in September 2022, and that council had voted not to change the current parking times in North Huron.
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer explained that the BIA’s request was meant to accommodate the Blyth Festival patrons and avoid any tickets that may be handed out if the festival goers were parked for more than the two-hour allotted time.
Falconer explained that the afternoon matinees scheduled by the festival are new, and the current bylaw is more accommodating for evening shows, which before the pandemic in 2019, were the regularly scheduled times for performances.
Previously, council had requested that public consultations be held. This included surveying the Wingham and Blyth BIAs, sending out a survey, and holding a public meeting.
Economic Development Officer Demetri Makrakos said in a previous report, “Over the course of three weeks, nine responses were received. An invitation for BIA members to meet in person was also scheduled at Town Hall to solicit more feedback. Unfortunately, there was no attendance at that meeting.”
A short discussion ensued, which covered many of the original points and arguments, such as the improvements to the sidewalks from the community centre to make it safer for festival patrons to walk the short distance to the venue, and the additional parking that will be available at the former public works building.
Falconer moved to monitor the situation instead, putting forward a motion to have staff keep a log of all complaints received (since the bylaw enforcement is complaint driven) and bring back a follow-up report with the data later.
Council passed the motion unanimously.