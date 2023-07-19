From July 6 to August 23, the Taber Public Library is holding a Lego contest.
Dawn Kondas, the Program Coordinator for the Taber Public Library, said that the contest is open to kids ages 6 to 8, or 9 to 11 years old.
“Kids enter the contest by bringing their creations/entry to the library. It is then put on display until the contest ends,” Kondas said. “This is done to allow the public to view them for the added benefit of the kids entering. The entries are placed in our locked glass display cases.”
Kondas says that although there is only a first place prize for each category, each entrant will receive a coupon for a cone or drink from a local business.
The Lego Contest, Kondas says, has been going on for about 11 years and the library has run it each year.
“We do it for a couple reasons,” Kondas said. “We have a Lego Club that runs throughout the school year, and this gives some continuity for them to keep building during the summer, when the club takes a break. The second is to provide kids a STEM activity that is beneficial. The average amount of entries each year has been around 30 – 35 entries and is always a big hit with the public.”
Besides the age regulations, Kondas says that no Lego kits are allowed to be used in the contest. Kids, Kondas says, need to come up with their own ideas with the pieces that they have at home. The other rule, Kondas says, is one entry per person due to space.