Neebing, Ont. — When Clint Eastwood’s The Bridges of Madison County became a box-office smash in the mid-1990s, it’s unlikely movie-goers enchanted by the pastoral scenes were pondering the cost of upkeep.
But bridges in rural municipalities are expensive to maintain or replace relative to their modest budgets, something Neebing taxpayers are finding out.
The combined cost of replacing Neebing’s Farm Road and Pardee Road structures has come in at $1.4 million — the equivalent of a fifth of the municipality’s annual operating budget.
Coun. Curtis Coulson, who is Neebing’s roads committee chair, said the municipality has no choice: bridges, even small, single-lane structures like the ones to be replaced this summer, have to be inspected every two years under provincial regulations.
Both bridges “are on roads that don’t see a lot of high traffic,” Coulson noted on Wednesday.
Coulson said he wasn’t sure how old the existing Pardee Road and Farm Road bridges are, “but they’ve been there as long as I’ve lived here, which is a long time.”
Though Neebing’s population is only about 2,000, geographically it’s one of the largest in the province. About 20 bridges that cross rivers and creeks must be maintained by local taxpayers.
The municipality received $450,000 from the province towards the $800,000 cost of replacing the Farm Road structure, which crosses the Slate River.
The replacement of the Pardee Road bridge, which passes over Friendly Creek, came in at $600,000. Coulson said the municipality is using some gas-tax funds to help defray the cost of that project.
In April, the Ministry of Transportation said it could provide up to $3 million for municipal road repairs and up to $5 million towards bridges that are deemed to be “eligible.”
“Eligible costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation and replacement of municipal roads and bridges that run through communities and connect to provincial highways,” a provincial news release said.
Both of Neebing’s bridge-replacement projects are expected to be completed sometime this fall.
Neebing is also responsible for maintaining about 275 kilometres of secondary roads that locals use to get around the sprawling municipality southwest of Thunder Bay.
Even that doesn’t come cheap: an application of low-grade, “chip-seal” asphalt costs about $40,000 per kilometre, Coulson said.
Major routes that also pass through Neebing, such as Highway 61, are maintained by the province.