Gurpreet Singh Broca has received accolades from organizations across the community and country, but it was a comment from an international student at Cambrian College’s convocation ceremony last month that resonated with him the most.
“I’m so happy to see someone who looks like me up on that podium,” the student told Broca after he finished his address to graduates.
Broca was a featured alumni speaker at the 2023 convocation ceremonies and recipient of the college’s Alumni Award of Distinction. In addition, he was named one of Canada’s most impactful international alumni from ApplyBoard, an education technology company based in Kitchener that launched an awards program that recognizes international students who have recently graduated and made a positive impact in their communities.
Not too long ago Broca was sitting in the same room, waiting to receive his diploma. At the time he wondered whether he would see a day when there would be a person of colour, perhaps with a turban like his, in a position of distinction, addressing graduates.
A man of deep faith, he credits chardi kala — the Punjabi term for aspiring to maintain a positive attitude of eternal resilience — for guiding him to that very moment.
Broca arrived in Sudbury in the fall of 2015 as an international student enrolled in the civil engineering program at Cambrian College. Although he had an aunt in southern Ontario and siblings in Australia, he wanted to pave his own way and be able to look back and know his success and achievements were his own.
“When I came from India in 2015, did I ever imagine a life like this?” Broca said in an interview just outside TD Bank where works as the manager of customer experience.
“Canada is really a land of opportunities … but there are people who work so tirelessly, work way more than me, with way more wisdom, with way more time and effort and I am just blessed that I got this.”
In his address to students, he encouraged them to “be proud of who you are, how unique you are. Your talents, your skills are unique. You have to trust them and you can go places.”
Before his arrival, Broca had no knowledge of Sudbury but chose the city because of a recommendation from a friend. The youngest child from a middle-class family in the Punjab region of India, he arrived with excitement and some trepidation. He was underwhelmed with his reception. A miscommunication meant he didn’t have a place to sleep when he arrived and further cultural and language barriers meant he struggled to understand the slang, manners like ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ or what shaking hands was all about. There was no welcome package or guidebook. He had so many questions. Who would he call in an emergency? Or even how do you get the city bus to stop at your destination?
During his time as a student at Cambrian, he made it his mission to make settlement a more seamless process for international students. To have the answers to those questions right up front. Then over the course of the next several months and years, Broca would have deliberate interactions with local community leaders and politicians, eventually leading to opportunities to sit at the table with decision-makers. For instance, after one chance meeting with former mayor Brian Bigger, Broca didn’t shy away from asking him if newcomers were consulted after their settlement to see how the process went, how they were doing. They weren’t and he wanted to change that.
“Hospitality in India, in Punjab, is a big deal,” he said. “The basic needs that were supposed to be given to any newcomer settlement program, student exchange program, international student program, back in 2015, wasn’t there.”
His commitment to fostering inclusion and diversity led him to a role on the YMCA Northeastern Ontario’s Youth Advisory Committee Board, helping to improve services and programs for immigrants. Later he served as a member and then vice chair of Greater Sudbury Police Chief’s Diversity Advisory Board where he provided guidance on matters related to multicultural concerns within city policing. For example, explaining the significance of the turban and articles of faith in the Sikh religion, providing guidance as to how to approach a Sikh man in custody and respect his culture while conducting a search, interview or other police work. He calls his time on the board a positive experience.
“The first accomplishment or victory of a person with an ethnic background is just seeing this receptivity, seeing the openness or just being able to be at the table and provide a voice for the BIPOC community,” he said.
For his role on these boards, he received the Sudbury Community Volunteer Excellence Award and Greater Sudbury Police Service Community Volunteer Excellence Award. And earlier this year he received the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award from the Government of Canada.
Broca is also a director with the India Canada Association of Sudbury and founded the Sudbury Bhangra Club, which allows him to share his love for traditional Punjabi dance with the community.
Broca said his work in the community isn’t finished.
“The face of the city is changing,” he said. “It’s still not adapting at the pace we would like it to be, but the demographic change is very much needed in this city now. I’m very happy to see that people are accepting Sudbury more and more as home instead of just the GTA.”
