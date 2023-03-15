The community Lakes of Muirfield was officially recognized as part of the hamlet of Lyalta following a motion at the regular Tuesday, March 7 Wheatland County council meeting.
This was necessary to allow the county to explore wastewater service options through the Alberta Municipal Water, Wastewater Partnership (AMWWP).
“Alberta Transportation administers this program (AMWWP), and they’ve requested that a more formal adoption of the hamlet boundary be provided,” explained Planning and Development Services activating manager Stefan Kunz during the meeting.
Although Lyalta was recognized and referenced as a hamlet within multiple Wheatland County documents, such as the Municipal Development Plan and Land Use Bylaw, the Lakes of Muirfield was never formally recognized as being included within the hamlet boundaries. By designating the two communities as a single hamlet, this will allow the county to further explore funding through AMWWP or implement a special tax bylaw if necessary to provide water and wastewater services to the community.