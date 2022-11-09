With Christmas fast approaching, the Taber Chamber of Commerce is ready to assist you with any of your shopping needs. Bruce Warkentin, chair of the Winter Festival Committee, spoke on what exactly they have planned for the festive part of this year with their annual Winter Festival.
“The chamber is a voice and advocate for local businesses,” said Warkentin. “We put on events like the Taber Winter Festival to encourage people to shop local, build community spirit, and support community organizations such as the Taber Public Library’s Jingle sale. A free, fun family event to promote local shopping and community spirit. There are lots of fun events for families and to support your local businesses with some early Christmas shopping this year. The sales and events are all happening for one day only, November 18 from 4 p.m. to about 9 p.m. Participating businesses and sales will be posted on our Taber Winter Festival 2022 event page on Facebook. Events include a community tree lighting, free swimming, free skating, free hayrides, free visits with Santa, free kids crafts, and new this year is a movie — The Grinch and it will be showing at Parallel from 7-8:30 p.m. — sponsored by Spider Entertainment.”
Following the one-day event, Warkentin proceeded to talk about a month-long event that people can also take part in while supporting local businesses.
“The Passport to Christmas is a month- long promotion running from November 14 to December 11. Shoppers can pick up passports at the chamber office or participating businesses. When shopping at participating businesses, they can get their passport stamped for every $10 spent. Once the passport is full they can submit to enter to win $1,000, $500 or $100 Chamber Bucks. Find Santa Cob is also a month-long promo where the draw box and ‘Santa Cob’ visit a different business daily from November 14 to December 11. Clues are posted daily at 9 a.m. as to where Santa can be found. People then enter the business and put their names in the draw. We give away $50 Chamber bucks for each day of the event, so 24 days total. There is no cost for the public to attend or participate.The cost for businesses to participate in the Passport to Christmas is $100 if they’re a Chamber Member and $125 if they are not.”
Warkentin also encourages shoppers and business owners to check out their social media for more information during the holiday season.
“I would encourage everyone to come out and support our local businesses at the Taber Winter Festival,” said Warkentin. “Watch our social media — Taber Winter Festival 2022 event page on Facebook — for updates. Businesses can also participate in the Best Decorated Business contest which runs from November 14- 30. Online voting starts the day of the Winter Festival on November 18 to allow time to decorate after Remembrance Day. Businesses need to let the Chamber know they want to be included in the poll by calling 403- 223-2265.”