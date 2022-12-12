By-laws to dedicate certain pieces of land have been approved.
During a recent council meeting, it was unanimously approved that a by-law to dedicate certain lands as part of Prosperity Way in Raleigh, Goodal Avenue in Ridgetown, Yellow Bridge Crescent in Romney, Main Line in Bothwell and Seventh Line in Raleigh be approved.
As a result, parcels of land are transferred to The Corporation of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent as a requirement under the subdivision agreements, development agreements and for road widening purposes.
In Ridgetown, the following lands are hereby dedicated for highway purposes as part of Goodal Avenue: Part of Lot 8, Concession 10 Howard, Part 2 and 3, 24R6186, Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
A by-law is required to dedicate the land as a public highway.