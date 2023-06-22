The government’s $10 billion settlement with a collection of Huron Robinson Treaty nations over the breach of a treaty dating back nearly two centuries will have long-lasting effects on the nation’s prosperity going forward, the spokesperson for the nations said last week.
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund leadership and representatives of the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a proposed out-of-court settlement in the case surrounding around the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty.
The nations made the case that under the Robinson Huron Treaty, the collective annuity to the nations and beneficiaries should have increased over time as resource revenues within the treaty territory increased.
The annuity increased only once, rising from $1.70 per person to $4 per person in 1875, and not since.
The $10 billion proposed settlement includes $5 billion from both Canada and Ontario. A federal government statement called the agreement ‘a major milestone in ongoing collaborative work’ to renew the Treaty relationship, while the spokesperson for the treaty nations said this was the best-case scenario in this situation.
“In 2012, 21 First Nations in the Robinson Huron Treaty Territory came together to hold the governments of Canada and Ontario accountable through the courts, but we know reconciliation cannot be achieved in the courtroom,” said Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund spokesperson Duke Peltier. “Canada and Ontario heard us and met us at the negotiation table to make this proposed settlement a reality."
Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers agreed, saying the compensation will ensure a brighter future for the nations involved.
"We have been calling on Canada and Ontario to honour the commitments they made in the Treaty for the last 170 years. Our communities have struggled economically, culturally, and socially because of this breach of treaty. The compensation from this settlement will ensure a stronger and brighter future for our people and our nations,” he said. “The treaty provides a framework for peaceful coexistence and sharing of resources. We see this settlement as an opportunity to show the commitment of both Canada and Ontario to respect and implement our rights affirmed in the treaty."
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller concurred, saying the settlement was long overdue.
“The proposed settlement is long overdue,” he said. “For over a century, the Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations have asked Canada to address broken promises, and work on building trust. This is an important opportunity to deliver on an unfulfilled treaty promise and pay an outstanding debt to the First Nations that dates back to 1850. We look forward to advancing this important work together toward shared solutions that address past wrongs and strengthen our treaty relationship for the future."