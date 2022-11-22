CURVE LAKE — For environmental activist Dorothy Taylor to be able to continue carrying out her stewardship work in Curve Lake First Nation, the celebrated elder is in need of a new wheelchair — and community members are digging deep into their pockets to make that happen.
Taylor, who in 2010 helped found the Sacred Water Circle — a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization that combines traditional teachings, science and policy to promote positive change in how we live with water — was diagnosed with limb and girdle muscular dystrophy in 2000. The disease slowly took a toll on Taylor’s mobility, and, after using a cane and crutches, she now relies on a wheelchair.
Taylor’s current wheelchair is designed for urban environments — pavements, sidewalks and floors. But the wheelchair is unequipped to deal with uneven surfaces and rough terrain — a major problem for Taylor.
Taylor often leads sacred water ceremonies, but her wheelchair prevents her from getting close to bodies of water — creeks and lakes — and even puts her in harm’s way when she tries.
“I go to powwows and ceremonies, it’s always uneven ground there. I get struck or the chair tips because of the uneven ground,” Taylor said.
“So I’ve come to the conclusion I need something that can get me through gravel, uneven ground, and snow because the work I do, I have to go to the edge of the water and I can’t do that in the wheelchair I have.”
As a result, volunteers with the Sacred Water Circle have been organizing a series of fundraising initiatives to help Taylor purchase a new wheelchair, one that can take on rugged landscapes, so that she can continue to lead ceremonies and pursue her passion of protecting and preserving water.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the costs of the $32,000 wheelchair. So far, donors have pitched in more than $13,100 toward the goal.
Last month, Sacred Water Circle volunteers held a fundraising event at the Silver Bean Cafe in Peterborough, collecting donations for the new wheelchair.
On Tuesday night, the Seasoned Spoon at Trent University hosted a $25-a-plate fundraising dinner in support of Taylor. For $25, guests can purchase a four-course vegetarian dinner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner runs until 8:30 p.m. Spots can be reserved at bit.ly/3GAfhU4.
Curve Lake First Nation volunteers aren’t the only ones pitching in. The Niagara Modern Quilting Guild donated a quilt for the cause. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each or three for $25. Of the 300 tickets printed, only half-a-dozen remain up for grabs.
Taylor told The Examiner the outpouring of support from Curve Lake and beyond has been “amazing.”
The community is just overwhelmingly supportive. It’s just so wonderfully overwhelming that there’s just such caring people in the community who support the work that I do and want to support me for the future to do the work that needs to be done,” Taylor said.
Taylor said it’s encouraging to know people appreciate the work she does to bring balance back to nature.
“It’s the whole community of Curve Lake, Peterborough city and county and beyond that’s come together because of the GoFundMe,” she said.
With the funds collected through the online campaign, the Silver Bean fundraiser and the quilt raffle ticket sales, Taylor said $18,500 has been raised so far.
“This wheelchair will help me to do the work of championing water protection with the Sacred Water Circle. We believe, as Indigenous people, that water has a spirit, water is alive, water can listen to us and water has a memory.”
Donations to Taylor’s GoFundMe campaign can be made online at bit.ly/3tLS9dQ.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.