Conmee, Ont. — The Conmee Township candidates night on Sept. 28 was a battle featuring new voices and the old guard.
The event held at the Conmee Community Complex saw incumbent mayor Sheila Maxwell up against former teacher Suzanne Huot, while six councillor candidates voiced their opinions on why they should be voted in for one of the four councillor positions.
Huot was the first to speak at the podium and advocated for change for both the council and the way they do things in the township.
“I will be a new voice on council,” Huot said. “Although we have seen some changes in recent years, the core has been the same for a very long time.
“Our community has prospered, however, I feel that there is more to be accomplished. The world is changing and we have no choice but to follow the trend.”
Huot said her first responsibilities as mayor would be to review the township’s taxes and hold public meetings to get input from the residents followed by maintaining the roads, attracting businesses, improving the landfill and encourage recycling.
Sheila Maxwell, who took over from longtime Conmee mayor Kevin Holland shortly after Holland won the provincial Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the Conservatives in June, has the experience of being a councillor for two four-year terms before taking over as mayor and has seen firsthand the pitfalls that small townships face.
“With a small municipality, we are constantly trying to prove the quote ‘One size fits all’,” Sheila Maxwell said. “I can tell you that it doesn’t. Four hundred and forty-four municipalities in Ontario and each one has their different needs and responsibilities.
“So when our government throws us a program or we need services to be delivered to our residents in a different way . . . that everyone is supposed to follow. Well, sometimes you don’t get that and the government needs to know it’s not working. That is where us as elected officials come in.
“I’m not going to tell you that I’ll cut taxes because I will say that I will look at every possibility to keep the taxes as low as they can be.”
Sheila Maxwell, whose husband David Maxwell is one of the six councillor candidates, went on to say Conmee is in need of continued experienced leadership.
“If you don’t have a leader who doesn’t have knowledge or hasn’t been to hardly any council meetings, they will not be informed on what’s going on,” Sheila Maxwell said. “Small things like issues that affect us and why.
“I know that we’re just a small fish in a big pond, but we need to keep stepping up and make yourselves heard and know that we have your back advocating for Conmee.”
The council elected in Conmee will see at least three new councillors as Grant Arnold is the only incumbent councillor on the ballot.
Arnold, a retired Ontario Provincial Police officer, said increasing staff at the fire department and replacing their aging equipment is a priority should he be re-elected.
“The fire department needs volunteer staff,” Arnold said. “They also have a first response team and the way the legislation is you can’t be a firefighter and a first responder (by themselves), you have to be both. This is something that has to be going on in the future, so that we have adequate protection.
“Our aging equipment on the fire department, we looked at getting a first response truck and with the budgetary restraints, it was impossible. Now, to get the fire truck costs $450,000, plus, plus, plus. We can’t afford it. It would be a 10 per cent raise on taxes, so we’re looking at other avenues.”
One of Arnold’s councillor opponents is Gayle Manns. The co-owner of the Northwestern Ontario Military and Police Museum, Manns said she would work with council to keep spending down, leading to more money in the taxpayer’s pockets.
“I would like to be able to bring your concerns to council,” said Manns to the audience. “Everyone understands the need for a budget that allows for paying bills and purchasing needed commodities and services, that provides for savings for future projects or emergencies, but makes it possible to plan for the future.
“I would like to see if Conmee’s budget can be honed to ensure that we are on a strong financial footing and yet perhaps be able to make possible reductions.
“Taxes and spending are rising to unsustainable heights across the country, including in this township. Steps need to be taken to bring them under control. Our challenge is to be able to do this without adversely affecting services. I pledge to work on council to seek ways to reduce our taxes and put more of our money back where it belongs, in our own pockets.”
Besides councillor candidates Arnold, Manns and David Maxwell, the six-candidate councillor group was rounded out by Ellen Davis, David Halvorsen and Christopher Kresack making their pitch at the information session.
Municipal elections are set for Oct. 24.