A group of volunteers is giving rides to those who need to get to their flu shots this season.
Drive Happiness, which began its operations in the Grande Prairie area in April, is for seniors but now the organization has expanded to include anyone of any age who needs to update their vaccinations.
“From now until the end of March, we are running are Driving Rural Access to Vaccines (DRAV) project so that anyone 18 or older can use our transit service free of charge to get any sort of vaccination,” said Evelyn Mansell, Drive Happiness program manager.
Drive Happiness says they need about three days notice before a person's appointment to arrange a ride with one of its volunteers.
To book a ride with Drive Happiness, you can call 1-888-336-4503 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and address for pick up and drop off, along with the date and time of the appointment.
DRAV is funded by the federal government’s Public Health Agency through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF). The IPF was initiated to support community-based efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake among rural Canadians.
Drive Happiness is also currently looking for volunteer drivers.
“If someone signs up and they live in Beaverlodge or Sexsmith, and they don't really feel comfortable driving outside of their areas, that's something we're able to kind of cater to.”
Mansell noted Drive Happiness is working with Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) teams and care homes in the surrounding municipalities to raise awareness of the program.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says about one million Albertans have received an influenza vaccine this season.
The influenza vaccine is available to all Albertans six months and older free of charge.
AHS says that COVID-19 booster shots may also be offered during the same time as the influenza appointment.
AHS said in addition to getting immunized, additional protection methods include thoroughly washing your hands with soap after coughing, sneezing, using tissues, and before cooking and eating.
Keeping your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth.
Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, and counters.
AHS also advises Albertans to stay home when they are sick.