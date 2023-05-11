ENNISMORE — “How did this happen?”
It’s a question Ian Deslauriers often receives from awestruck visitors to Ennismore’s Secret Garden — a hidden gem nestled along the Ennismore Waterfront Park Trail that’s in the middle of its second spring and first full growth season since opening last June.
As Deslauriers — a member of the Ennismore Garden Club and the brains behind the botanical hub — explains to guests, it’s the product of a years-long concerted collaboration between committed community volunteers and Selwyn Township.
In the fall of 2021, the municipality demolished the 150-year-old Ennismore Waterfront Barn, located on township property along the Ennismore Waterfront Park Trail, due to concerns about its structural integrity.
With the wooden part of the barn torn down, only four eight-foot-tall stone walls remained at the site. That’s when Deslauriers approached the township with an idea: why not use the remaining stone structure as the blueprint for a new, low-maintenance garden created by — and for — the community?
Deslauriers’ vision was backed by the township, along with the Ennismore Garden Club — its members were on board to volunteer their time and labour to bring the new garden to life.
With a $5,000 contribution from Selwyn Township, dozens of volunteers and municipal staff worked to prepare the site, bringing in truckloads of topsoil and wood chips. Later, limestone screening was brought in to create a path from the trail to the garden.
As word spread, Deslauriers and the Ennismore Garden Club began receiving donated plants, flowers and money from residents across Peterborough County.
Dedicated green thumbs planted hundreds of hostas, and last year, the Secret Garden officially opened during a launch ceremony attended by township council.
“Each council member planted a hosta, so they’ve all invested their sweat equity in the garden,” Deslauriers said.
Now, as the weather heats up and the garden benefits from plenty of sunlight, the full scope of the collaboration is beginning to flourish, with scores of plants, wildflowers and shrubs blooming.
Along with scores of hostas, the garden boasts English Ivy, multiple varieties of clematis vines, black-eyed Susans and a myriad of other plants and flowers.
In total, the garden is home to about 30 varieties of plants, flowers and shrubs — and more are being planted.
Thanks to donations, the stone-walled garden also features a statue of the goddess Diana, a cement planter home to hanging vines and a bird bath, according to Deslauriers.
“As far as I can tell, this is the only secret garden in Canada in terms of the way it’s situated and where it’s situated inside a barn foundation on public land and that you have to take a trail to get to it,” he said.
The clandestine nature of the garden is part of what makes it so special, he added. To maintain its charm and stay true to its name, Deslauriers purposely keeps the exact location of the garden a “secret,” but trail-goers can easily find the site along the trail.
“I can’t tell you where it is, but I can tell you that if you go to the Ennismore Waterfront Park and go on the trail, you just might find something special,” said Deslauriers with a chuckle.
“It’s about a 10-minute walk through the forest. You can’t miss it,” he continued, adding that the township has put up a sign directing hikers to the garden.
Deslauriers said his initial vision — sparked by a conversation with his wife that planted the seed for the project — to get people out and enjoy nature while preserving a piece of Selwyn’s past has been accomplished.
“We have an established garden here now and it can’t do anything but grow bigger and better. I am so proud of the community.”
