Thunder Bay, Ont. - Entrepreneur Nick DeAgazio is inviting everyone to come and enjoy a piece of Italy as he reopens his La Casa Nostra Risto establishment.
“We were open for just four days and it’s been pretty packed,” DeAgazio said as he made preparations for his evening’s dining crowd this week.
The quaint Italian restaurant, located on Bay Street, opened to guests in 2014 serving traditional dishes based out of Calabria, Italy. Patrons were serenaded by DeAgazio who gently strummed his guitar as he occasionally strolled through the dining room.
Like many restaurants, DeAgazio shuttered the business in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempted to sell the building. By late 2022 with the building unsold, he figured if he still had to pay taxes, he might as well reopen the business. Besides, he says it’s better to sell when it’s open and fully operating.
Prior to the pandemic, DeAgazio said everybody loved his restaurant.
“I had lots of people before who came from the United States. They would come here whenever they came to visit Thunder Bay,” he said.
The 72-year-old says he would like to eventually sell the business and retire but for now, he says he will keep the restaurant the same as it was before. He is looking forward to hosting new visitors, especially those from the cruise ships.
“I make my own homemade Italian bread, and sometimes I make a special homemade pasta. Most of the time we have the pasta from the store but it’s the sauce that counts,” he said.
When asked what DeAgazio’s best-selling meal was, he replied, “all of it.”
“Whatever I’ve got on the menu is a big seller,” he said, displaying his menu filled with a variety of pasta, meatballs, seafood lasagnas, manicotti and other Calabrese delicacies.
“And then we’ll have that nice pizza, the best pizza around.”
DeAgazio, who has a history of construction, originally built the restaurant himself, adding special touches of Calabrese architecture where both quaint indoor and outdoor patio dining is offered.
“I designed everything. . . . It’s all done by me,” he said. “And then we’ve got paintings here from my sister. She’s an artist, and I do a little bit of Bob Ross stuff too.”
DeAgazio employs six people and is looking to hire three more as he anticipates the busier summer season with the arrival of the cruise ships.