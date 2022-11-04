BRUCE COUNTY – The county’s transportation and environmental services committee received the third quarter capital projects update during the recent meeting of county council.
As stated in the report by Amanda Froese, director of transportation and environmental services, the transportation team “continues to advance… many projects,” although the market continues to be volatile, with cost increases for materials, and delays in delivery.
Among the items on the list was the Teeswater Bridge project in Paisley. Pedestrian safety concerns with use of the temporary bridge have been addressed and the planned reopening of the bridge is still on track for September 2023.
Construction on Willow Creek Bridge is expected to be completed by month’s end (October).
The next major project is replacement of the Durham Street Bridge in Walkerton. Froese said that among the items discussed during the Oct. 4 public meeting was the proposed detour. This included talk about the possibility of a temporary bridge similar to the one being used in Paisley. However, the cost of the temporary bridge in Walkerton would be $10 million, not the $2 million for Paisley, making the proposed detour to the north a preferred option. Use of a shuttle would ensure shoppers could still go downtown. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, depending on budget approvals over the next three years.
Pre-engineering studies are coming to a close for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of West Road. A report will be presented to council in January, and staff will be asking for additional funding.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring on phase one of the Bruce Road 6A East (Deemerton Road) project. Property acquisition is almost complete.
Regarding the Waste Master Plan, meetings with the lower tiers are taking place. A report to council is expected in the fall of 2023; the focus will be on diversion and the role the county can play.