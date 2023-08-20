Grey Highlands council is taking the first steps towards taking ownership of Harold Best Parkway in Flesherton.
At its meeting on Aug. 16, council voted to reaffirm a decision made by the council in 2017 to pursue a municipal assumption of the road adjacent to Flesherton Pond.
The move is an effort to address a long-standing issue that predates municipal restructuring and has been on the council docket for a number of years.
Harold Best Parkway is a privately owned gravel road. The former Village of Flesherton and subsequently the Municipality of Grey Highlands have provided services such as snow removal, some maintenance and garbage collection for the road. Over the decades, there have been conversations about the municipality assuming ownership of the road, but they have not come to fruition to date.
The 2017 council voted in favour of moving forward with that option, with several conditions. A lengthy staff report about the history of the issue can be found here.
Raylene Martell, director of legislative services/clerk, explained that staff brought the issue to council because they would like to re-engage on the discussions to assume the road with the owners, but wanted to be sure council was supportive.
“We didn’t want to have discussions with residents based on a 2017 resolution and have council want to change it,” said Martell.
The clerk said staff plans to go door-to-door on the road to inform local residents and to have a full meeting with local property owners about the issue.
“Before starting, we wanted to make sure council was okay,” said Martell.
Mayor Paul McQueen is the lone member of council that was present for the 2017 vote.
“The intention was to move forward and make (the road) public,” he said.
The mayor said it was time to move forward on the issue, engage the public and put the matter to rest.
“There are new owners that need to be brought up to speed. We need to finish this. It’s not our land and we’re maintaining it,” he said.
Council voted 7-0 in favour of moving forward towards an assumption of the road.