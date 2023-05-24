Crescent Heights High School is bringing back the Battle of the Bands this coming Friday.
Maria Middlemiss, student council member, explained the idea came up to revive the event and interest is high. On the program are six bands and three solo artists with performers from both junior and high school.
Teacher Heather McCaig said, “We used to have Battle of the Bands regularly. Long and McQuade in Calgary used to sponsor all the equipment. They quit doing that about 2014 and we haven’t had one since. It was a long-standing school tradition.”
Things will be slightly different without judging this year and the evening is more about showcasing student talent. Currently, there isn’t a sponsor and Al’s Audio will be providing the sound equipment for a fee. However, the school is open to sponsorship of future Battle of the Bands.
Middlemiss got involved in student council because, “I wanted to do stuff, make positive memories and be involved.”
She is looking forward to Friday.
“I’m friends with lots of these people and this is their first opportunity to perform in front of an audience and it’s something they really wanted to do. I’m glad we can give them the space to do that because they work hard and are very talented.”
Battle of the Bands is open to the public and tickets are $5 per person at the door. First band will be on stage at 7 p.m., with each set lasting between 10 and 15 minutes. A semi-formal high school dance will follow starting about 9 p.m.
“It makes a sense of community with all these kids in different grades,” concluded Middlemiss, “where we can all come together and make something great.”