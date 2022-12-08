Beachburg -- The Beachburg Arena won’t be opening for the 2022-2023 season.
That was the decision at a special meeting of Whitewater Council on November 30, in keeping with a staff recommendation that the opening for artificial or natural ice be postponed until the fall of 2023 following a review of the township’s Strategic Plan.
The immediate future of the arena has been known to be precarious for some time. In June of this year, council approved delaying its opening to at least the first quarter of 2023. That decision was based on the discovery of the disintegration of the southeast concrete block wall of the ice plant room. According to the staff report, this has been caused by inadequate roof drainage, directly on the exposed wall and freeze-thaw action.
“There may be a potential issue with the collapse of that section of the building,” said Whitewater CAO Ivan Burton. “Within that we store ammonia. This essentially poses a risk to the general public, should it escape.”
For safety reasons, 95 percent of the ammonia required in the ice-making process has been removed and placed off-site.
“For the time being, the arena is safe,” Mr. Burton said.
In September council had passed a motion to direct staff to review the possibility of natural ice in the arena.
Mr. Burton told council that, to open the arena from January 15 to late March, would cost $60,000. Half of this would be a start-up cost to include temporary repairs to the plant room, hydro services, ammonia and staffing.
“Further, another operator and attendant would need to be recruited to ensure continued operations of the facility at a cost of another $30,000,” he said.
Earlier this fall, the township posted similar casual temporary positions and did not receive significant uptake.
“If council’s direction is to proceed with the opening of the arena in winter 2023, it is recommended that staffing be secured prior to plant start-up,” he said.
Further, there is considerable ice time available in the two remaining arenas, located in Cobden and Westmeath.
“This is because of cancellations and lack of demand,” he added. “There are significant gaps in our bookings within our prime time ice, so probably within the 4 to 8 p.m. time frame.”
Staff based its recommendation to postpone the opening of the arena for artificial or natural ice until the fall of 2023 on three factors: the cost of operations, the lack of potential for added revenue since there is already plenty of prime ice time available in the other two locations, and the difficulty in recruiting staff.
The estimated cost to rehabilitate the Beachburg Arena is plus or minus $2.5 million. The temporary support work for the plant room wall, including design and construction, is estimated at $40,000 plus HST. The permanent repairs for that wall are expected to cost $85,000.
Anticipated costs for the plant room and other mechanical components is $61,000 for two compressors, $7,000 for water tanks and pumps, $25,000 for the plate chiller, and $50,000 for the condenser.
Two estimates for roof repairs range from $450,000 to $900,000 and provide for a lifespan of 15 to 50 years, respectively. The replacement of the ice slab, piping and boards was estimated in 2020 to be $1.2 million. The septic system also requires replacement at an estimated cost of $60,000.
Pricing has been obtained from quotes from consultants, manufacturers and distributers, as well as from discussion with neighbouring municipalities that have recently conducted similar works.
The second part of the motion is to direct staff to support all recreation associations with their implementation of outdoor rinks, if applicable. This could include connecting to the municipal water network.
Deputy-mayor Cathy Regier said she would like to see an outdoor rink in Beachburg, but she would also like to explore more options.
“We have to start thinking outside the box,” she said. “There is more to this than hockey. There are other things we could do with that building that could generate some revenue.”
She cited roller derby as one example.
Councillor Connie Tabbert said that being informed about the state of the Beachburg Arena has made her wonder about other buildings owned by the township.
“How did it get so bad so fast?” she asked. “Was nobody watching it? Do we not make tours of our buildings? If we don’t, we’d better start.”
Mr. Burton responded the township does do building assessments of all its facilities.
“These facilities (the arenas) are 40 to 50 years old but were only transferred to the township in the last six to 10 years,” he said. “The disintegration of the roof, for example, did not happen overnight.”
Councillor Joey Trimm noted the township has always owned the buildings and that some aspects of their operation have been facilitated by the municipality.
“The volunteer organizations could not, for example, get (grant) money from the province,” he said. “And the municipalities always provided insurance and the tax-free feature for donations. But until recently the control and maintenance of the facilities was on the shoulders of volunteers. How things were taken care of was an amazing feat for these volunteers.”
Council will be engaging with the Beachburg Recreation Association and all other rec associations in the municipality to determine if any support is needed for their outdoor rinks.