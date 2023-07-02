STRATHROY-CARADOC - The report addressing the request to hire a cemetery assistant for the Township of Strathroy-Caradoc was approved on the last council meeting. This report, presented by Robert Lilbourne, Director of Community Services, recommended that the council review options for the need for trained staff for seven cemeteries in the county. According to the report, the most appropriate option for the municipality was to hire a new full-time cemetery assistant due to the high demand for work and the risks involved.
The previous staffing structure of the cemetery operation included two permanent full-time positions and one seasonal position for maintaining all the cemeteries. However, with the hiring of a horticultural technician in 2018, the cemetery assistant position was deemed redundant, as this technician could handle those duties when needed. Over time, the horticultural technician's responsibilities increased due to additional expectations, leading to a decline in efficiency and reliability. The report also mentioned that many efforts were made to improve the cemetery operation, such as equipment purchases, regular maintenance, digitizing cemetery mapping, and updating operation procedures. Nonetheless, the staff's ability to maintain current service levels, including maintenance of trees, shrubs, sunken plots, and other tasks, has been compromised. Moreover, having staff available and trained to perform their tasks has become a challenge; it is for this reason, that the level of public satisfaction has been affected. It was highlighted that there is an obligation of the municipality to ensure public safety and preserve the dignity of cemeteries, all of this included under the Funeral, Burial, and Cremation Services Act 2002.
Lilbourne also mentioned the need for repairs and maintenance of upright monuments, with estimated costs of approximately $1,000 per monument. Staff conducted a visual audit and identified between 300 to 500 monuments requiring immediate repair, not including other cemeteries or monuments with different repair needs. It was also said that hiring a cemetery assistant will allow staff to address maintenance backlog and meet legislative requirements; in the same way, the chances of avoiding risks during the performance of this work will be lower. On the other hand, financially, the option of hiring a new assistant has no impact since it is within the approved budget for 2023. The other options given in the report involve unnecessary spending of the municipal budget or a constant delay in the development of this job. Fortunately, this request was approved on the last council meeting on June 19 with the vote of five councillors in favor and four against.