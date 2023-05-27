Thunder Bay, Ont. — Excavation equipment operators are making fast work of the former Pool Six debris, making way for parkland tailor-fitted for arriving cruise ship guests and the general public.
The City of Thunder Bay has made progress in the development of the site and is currently preparing it for landscaping.
“It’s changing almost by the day,” said Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay.
“There is a new nature trail that follows the perimeter of the Pool Six property, new lighting, landscaping and new raised concrete pads which are better viewing areas for the public because it is a secure zone around the ship, much like an airport would be.”
Pepe said community support has been important to building the cruise shipping sector. He says last year “thousands of residents” came to watch ships dock. This allows public access to the area to see up close while remaining at a safe and secure distance.
Mayor Ken Boshcoff compared the revitalization of the waterfront to reforestation and called the improvements and waterfront extension “formidable economic development.”
He agreed with Pepe and said residents coming out in such large numbers to experience the area means that the community is giving its support to the venture.
“Building community spirit, after coming out of COVID is actually even more vital,” Boshcoff said, adding that this shows Canada and the world what the Great Lakes cities all have to offer.
“It’s just wonderfully energizing and putting people back into the right spirit.”
Barry Streib, the Community Economic Development Commission board vice chairman, is predicting excitement and growth for the marina front and called it the “place to be.”
“There’s potential for other businesses (here too),” Streib said. “We’re looking forward to once they finalize some of those agreements with the city and make their own decisions about what they’re going to be doing down here. That will be exciting.”
He says there is a large potential for growth and in the next five to 10 years, “you’re probably not going to recognize this place.”
“These cruise ships will bring a lot of potential tourists to our community to explore the downtown area plus other areas in Thunder Bay,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. They’re enhancing our economic development opportunities.”
Meanwhile, Viking Octantus Capt. Håkan Gustavsson, who arrived in Thunder Bay Thursday by air to take over the command of the ship when it leaves Thunder Bay, watched it sail into the Thunder Bay harbour from a restaurant window Thursday evening.
“All the guests in the restaurant were looking at the ship and chatting about it and it was quite interesting to be there (in that perspective),” Gustavsson said, also noting he recognized the dock improvements and new fender systems that were installed. Compared to other ports, he said, “This is the best one, I must say.”
The Octantus will once again do return trips to Silver Islet, and new this year are stops at Battle Island.
“We haven’t been there yet but it looks very nice. We’ll put down all the toys in the water and go around them in an expedition. So yeah, I think it would be very nice.”
The ship’s “toys” include 17 Zodiaks, two special military-grade operations boats, 14 kayaks, two submarines and one support dive boat for the submarines. These are frequently deployed around Silver Islet for ship guests to enjoy.