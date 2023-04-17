If the Oil Springs wants to bring its parks up to accessibility standards, quite a bit of money will need to be spent. The Oil Spring Council discussed the matter at its April 4 meeting.
The village bought pea stone to use at the base of its swings after it had attempted to use mulch, but this will not pass inspection to be classified as an accessible park to allow any child who is physically challenged to be active and use the park.
Any piece of playground equipment constructed after 2007 must meet the standards. Putting in rubber mats or mulch meets the standards. The mulch is priced at $76 a yard, so if that was the direction the municipality went, it cost approximately $16,000 for mulch at Oil Spring’s three parks.
Oil Springs Clerk Martha Gawley said the Brooke-Alvinston will be spending $20,000 for one park in comparison. Councillor Connie McFadden once the proper material is used on the ground, the playground equipment such as the swing sets are not wheelchair accessible, which could be a further expense as the municipality works to make the parks accessible. Mayor Ian Veen added some children might need paths leading into the park and to the playground equipment.
Councillor Larry Wagner suggested the old pea stone be used on the paths at the cemetery, once changes have been made at the parks.
“It is sad,” said Veen. “We have done a lot of work in the parks to get them to where they are at.” He suggested the municipality talk to the Optimist Club of Oil Springs about how it can contribute to any future project at the parks.