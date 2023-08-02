GUYSBOROUGH – Nothing says summer like the crack of a bat and cheering for the home team under a blue sky.
For many years, people filled the stands to watch the Guysborough Jost softball team bring recognition and pride to the area under the leadership of Gordon Drysdale who filled a myriad of roles including coach, manager and sponsor of the team.
The Jost team of 1974, a year of note in the team’s history with a Maritime championship win and other achievements, was inducted into the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG’s) Wall of Fame at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre in Guysborough on July 26.
The team, which was established in the mid-1960s, built a sporting legacy that lives on as evidenced by the ceaseless summer activity on the Drysdale field today.
And it’s, “All thanks to Mr. Drysdale,” said Angie Tavares, MODG’s director of recreation, as she outlined the history of the team and their many accomplishments.
During the induction ceremony, several former members took to the stage to speak about their time on the team and the impact the organization had on the community.
Eldon Halloran told those at the ceremony about the incident that brought the Jost softball team into existence.
One day, Halloran said, he and Shawn Hadley had gone into the B&G Jost store to get a couple of balls and bats.
“I don’t know where we got the money because neither of us had any. Down comes Mr. Drysdale from his upstairs office. ‘What are you doing boys? You want to play ball this summer?’”
After answering in the affirmative, Drysdale offered to donate two balls and two bats and, said Halloran, “He asked if we’d mind if he came up to watch us practice and play, and the rest is history.”
Another team member, Gerry Jamieson, said the 1974 team and those that came after have always been great ambassadors for Guysborough and a lot of that was down to Drysdale, who wanted the team to, “Play hard but play fair…I think that’s one of the reasons why our team was so well-received.”
Jamieson recalled one of the highlights of his pitching career, during a double knock-out tournament they played in Halifax. “I pitched 21 and two-thirds of an inning that day…we played three games.”
Neil DeCoff spoke of a player who came from Havre Boucher, Jim Fougere, the only person who was ever actively recruited for the Jost team. “We were just a family, that’s what we were. We practiced hard, we played hard [and] we travelled hard; some people more than others. He [Fougere] just couldn’t get over how accepted he was on the team.”
DeCoff commented that coming from the Guysborough Intervale and spending years pitching balls against the side of a barn, “It was quite a privilege to be able to go and play with the Guysborough Jost team.”
Later in the evening, Halloran recalled that, when the team started, “I was the only member that was married and had children.”
He went on to speak about the colour lines the team crossed. Halloran said, “When we started out racism and prejudice wasn’t talked about a lot in those days. I’m not sure why because it was certainly there, but there were two young men who came to play ball for the Jost team, and they had the right attitude. They were highly skilled ball players and they played for years and years with the Guysborough Jost team. And there were many other players from Sunnyville who followed…the Con & Con team…all the minor league teams, would not have been successful without involvement of the Sunnyville ball players and the support from the people…I want to recognize Earl Clyke and Roy Williams [players on the 1974 team from Sunnyville, an historic African Nova Scotian community in the MODG].
Paul Long, an MODG councillor who emceed the wall of fame ceremony, noted the importance of the Jost team, which served as role models and mentors for later teams, including the Con & Con softball team of which he was a member.
Long said, “It all had to start somewhere, and where it all started was with this group of gentlemen here, the B&G Jost team.”
The 1974 Guysborough Jost team roster consisted of: Roy Williams, Jim Fougere, Jim Humphreys, Jim Power, Philip Hochman, Dick Pittman, Keith David, Gerry Jamieson, Hal Creamer, Ian Williams (bat boy), Neil DeCoff, Eldon Halloran, Glen Chisholm, Wally Shaw, Earl Clyke, Graham McAuley, Joe Sullivan and Gordon Drysdale (manager-coach).
In addition to the wall of fame induction ceremony, the evening included recognition of the Upper Big Tracadie Seniors Action Group.
MODG Councillor Mary Desmond, who is an active member of the action group, which provides services, such as a food pantry and little free libraries, encouraged all seniors to get involved in their communities.
Desmond highlighted the productivity and impact of seniors in the community. She told those at the ceremony that seniors’ groups across the municipality were looking for members.
“Get involved, stay active,” said Desmond.