SHERBROOKE – Without new members to repopulate its ranks and continue its mission to support veterans and the local community, Sherbrooke’s Royal Canadian Legion could cease to exist by September.
That dire warning came from Branch 56 President Russ Mayne, who told The Journal in an interview last week that, since he joined in 2007, “We’ve dropped from 25 or 28 members to 14, which is just not enough to guarantee filling the now vacant six-to-eight officer positions that are responsible for doing the actual work.”
As a result, he said, if nothing changes at the next election of officers in September, “There will be no secretary, no treasurer and, frankly, no president, because I’ve said I can’t stay on. There’s a good chance that we’ll have to relinquish our charter and close up.”
In a post to the Municipality of the District of Mary’s website and Facebook page on July 19, Mayne stated, “The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56 is in serious trouble... [and] is looking for champions. Over the years, [we have] supported community activities, such as Remembrance Day services, Canada Day parades, the local food bank and providing bursaries to any St. Mary’s Academy graduate attending a local community college program. Recently, we have been working with the Sherbrooke Village Development Society to restore our cenotaph and present an appropriate centerpiece to honour our fallen.”
He added: “We are requesting everyone consider becoming a member, whether it be an ordinary member (served in any of the forces or RCMP) associate member (relatives), affiliate member (Canadian or Commonwealth citizen), or affiliate non-voting (those from an allied nation who support RCL). Without your assistance, we’re afraid we cannot continue our service to the community and our responsibility to our veterans.”
Mayne — who is, at 77, a 42-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force and Cadet Instructors Cadre, and originally from Oxford, N.S. — said the problem is not unique to St. Mary’s, whose legion was established after the First World War, and has been located in Sherbrooke Village’s old Temperance Hall since 1954.
“It’s really a problem right across the entire ‘Dominion,’ as it were,” he told The Journal. “We’re all aging out.”
According to Veterans Affairs’ website, Nova Scotia is home to approximately 33,200 veterans, more than 50 per cent of whom are over the age of 65. Of these, 1,300 are listed as Second World War and Korean War service veterans.
Said Mayne: “Some of [our] falling membership has to do with health. We try to accommodate people by having meetings in the afternoon, or by not having meetings in the winter...whatever we can do to get people out.”
He added that, while he isn’t sure exactly how many former military personnel Sherbrooke’s Legion has represented over the years, “When you do get something for them, it’s just great... A veteran has to come forward and give us their information. Just because they’re a veteran doesn’t mean they’re a legion member; they still have to apply. But, if there is a member who needs help — and I know of a couple since I’ve been here, you stay on top of the benefits that are available to them and work on their behalf.”
The branch’s contribution to the community at large is also palpable, he said. “Each year, for example, we agree to pay the $200 registration fees for any graduate of St. Mary’s Academy who is going to the Nova Scotia Community College to study a trade. This year, that was six students, so $1,200. We believe there is a good chance that they’ll return to the area and work and contribute to the community.”
As for a new volunteer officer corps for the branch, Mayne said, “They could definitely be civilians... We need a vice-president, a second vice-president, a secretary, a treasurer, a service officer, who is responsible for veterans’ affairs; a membership officer... The bottom line is that we need to motivate the community to get involved.”
As for his him, he said, “With a half-dozen new faces, I would stay on as president.”