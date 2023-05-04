The province announced $2.1 million to support women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and private non-profit housing.
In Grande Prairie, the Wapiti Dorm Society is receiving $130,000 of that funding to upgrade the bathrooms on the main floor of Wapiti House.
“It will go to good use and promote some cleaner, safer bathrooms,” said Kathy Lambert, Wapiti House executive director.
She said Wapiti House bathrooms are open 24 hours a day for people to use. Approximately 140 people use the facilities daily.
Lambert said the need in Grande Prairie for Wapiti House has increased and noted the shelter is often hitting capacity.
The upgrades will also include adding electric hand dryers which Lambert hopes will reduce paper towel use.
The funds come from the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy and Alberta’s Capital Maintenance and Renewal Program.
The $2.1 million is going to 18 organizations to support renovations and upgrades.
“Shelters and affordable housing play a crucial role in the road to recovery for vulnerable Albertans,” said Randy Boissonnault, federal Associate Minister of Finance.
“This announcement will help renovate shelter spaces, maintain existing homes, and ensure continued access to essential services for Albertans.”
The Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter Society will receive $64,000 from the fund.
Lambert hopes the province can provide more support in the future for trauma counselling.
She noted some people in the city are currently unsupported for counselling on their trauma which can lead to other problems like addiction.