Nipawin has been approved by the provincial government as an area that’s eligible to receive assistance under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.
On July 1, the community dealt with a storm which left residents without power, as well as saw trees and other debris falling on houses, vehicles and campers.
“Following the July 1 storm event in the community, the Town of Nipawin is currently in the process of remediating and inventorying damages to estimate the municipal incurred costs,” said a release from the town.
The program is aimed at covering damage or loss to uninsurable, essential property, according to the provincial government. It is not a substitute for private insurance nor does it cover any insurable losses. The program does not provide full compensation for losses and only provides assistance to return property to its pre-disaster condition.
Those wishing to apply to the program are to do so directly. Forms can be downloaded from the town's website.
The town is not involved in the application and the determination of the application outcomes, as it is a provincial program.
More details about the program can be found on the province's website.