A new system for collecting blue box materials — in which companies that make and import paper, packaging and packaging-like products will be responsible for the waste generated by their products — is coming to Peterborough County and all other Ontario municipalities.
A change in provincial regulations will see a transition period from January 2024 to January 2026 when producers will be fully responsible for operating and financing the blue box program.
Any company that sells paper, packaging and packaging-like material into the Ontario market, including online sales, will be responsible. Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) will be providing services on behalf of producers.
According to the Ministry of the Environment, the changes will mean materials accepted into blue boxes will be consistent across the province and more communities will be serviced.
But North Kawartha Township councillors had questions about the program following a presentation by Kerri Snoddy, manager of waste management for Peterborough County, at a council meeting Tuesday.
Coun. Colin McLellan asked Snoddy if there are concerns producers will increase prices at the grocery story level, “and we’re going to be collecting more from lower-income people to be pay for this.”
“It is definitely a concern that producers could offset some of the costs they are paying to recycle these products to the consumer,” she said.
“I think time will tell and we’ll just have to see. It may be hard to quantify that.”
Gary Geraldi, director of parks and recreation and waste management for the township, told councillors the township has already received a letter from PepsiCo saying costs of products will be going up.
“It may only be a few cents a container but at some point along the line, as it was with electronics, as it was with tires, producers will be recovering the costs,” he said.
Snoddy also said producers may change their packaging to something that is simpler and easier to recycle, “so there are positive aspects to it.”
Currently Peterborough County administers the blue box program on behalf of the townships and has a contract with Emterra Environmental Ltd. for curbside collection, depot collection and processing of blue box material.
It receives some funding back from the provincial Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority.
Snoddy also presented her report on the new program at the Trent Lakes and Douro-Dummer council meetings Tuesday.
A new consumer recycling fee of between one and three cents on every non-alcoholic drink container, such as pop cans, is also expected to get into effect April 1 in Ontario under the province’s new recycling system.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.