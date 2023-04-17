A local school board wants parents, students and staff to know the signs someone is being trafficked.
District School Board Ontario North East (DSB1) was mandated by the Ministry of Education to have a human trafficking policy in place, but superintendent of schools Steve Pladzyk said that making sure staff was educated on signs of trafficking was a priority.
“It’s really important that we get that message out in our region so people can be informed,” he said. “We jumped in with both feet to ensure that our district was being trained, so the first year, we thought it was more important to get that training to all our staff.”
Signs that someone is being trafficked can include a drop in grades, a change in behaviour or attire, withdrawal from social activities, references to an older ‘boyfriend’ figure, or an increase in drug or alcohol use.
“These are things you may not see in your own child, but you might see in a friend of your child or something like that,” said Pladzyk. “It’s like bullying though, it’s very difficult to recognize and do something about, but the more we know about it, the better chance we have to address it.”
There have been several professional development opportunities for all staff to be able to help a student out of a bad situation.
“It doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of teachers and principals because we are in our schools, it’s so important that anyone around students understands and has the awareness to recognize those kinds of signals,” said Pladzyk. “The information provided to us by the Ministry of Education was excellent, but we were able to have a lot more of an informed approach.”
The policy, which was accepted at the April 4 school board meeting, outlines steps to take, should a DSB1 employee suspect that a student is being trafficked.
He said that staying updated on the technology that can be involved and how it’s used is also part of this education.
“Our kids are always very close to their technology and they have a variety of ways of interacting with each other,” he said. “It’s important that we delve into these different contexts so they are at least getting some awareness of the dangers of being behind a screen and what that means to them.”
DSB1 has also provided information for parents, guardians and students on how to protect children at risk on their website.
“We talk about myths of human trafficking, the stages of human trafficking, the risk factors, all these things that are not at the top of mind on a daily basis,” he said. “We’re also digging into some deeper issues under that umbrella of trafficking, there are so many different ways that people can try to get their hooks in you, that you need to be aware of a lot of these different avenues.”
The Timmins Police annual report outlined a 350 per cent increase in human trafficking instances, from six in 2020 to 27 in 2021.
DSB1 has been working with Timmins Police to educate staff on human trafficking from a law enforcement perspective as well in their professional development opportunities.
Pladzyk said that the threat of human trafficking, and its presence in and around Timmins weighs on his mind, as he thinks it does in all parents.
“As a parent, unfortunately, I’m always a little bit worried about their well-being,” he said. “The world has changed, but we have resources that any parent, family, grandparent, aunt, uncle, student can reference to inform them, or give them a pathway to report suspected trafficking.”
He said DSB1 will continue to educate their staff, and inform students and families about threats and risks regarding trafficking.
“There are a lot of challenges in education, but the bottom line is we’re all there for kids,” he said.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 18 and will be streamed on the DSB1 YouTube channel.