THORNLOE - The Thornloe Recreation Committee will be holding a yard sale on June 3, says Thornloe clerk-treasurer Trish Addison.
The event will be held at the Thornloe town hall from 8 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from the yard sale will be used to revitalize the village's park, Addison continued in an email regarding planned activities.
The goals for the park upgrades include repairing the fence, putting a new roof on the park pavilion, replacing the picnic tables, and adding benches and planters, she outlined.
Yard sale donations are being accepted until May 31. Those with items to donate to the yard sale are asked to contact thornloe@outlook.com or phone 705-563-1117.
The Thornloe Recreation Committee is also planning a Spring Potluck on June 11. The event, which will be held at the Thornloe town hall, will include a family game night.
"Bring what you can, but everyone is welcome regardless if they are able to bring a dish or not," said Addison.
The recreation committee also holds a euchre night at the town hall on the first and third Fridays of the month at 7 p.m.
Addison noted that the village council is hoping to be able to have a clean up at the cemetery this summer, although no details have yet been finalized.
She outlined hopes for the cemetery, which include replacing the old fence, and extensive brush clearing.
"We are hoping to add gravel to the road and create a safe turn-around at the end of the cemetery."
The village also aims to install a new sign and possibly add benches, but there is no additional funding for these projects, she said.
"We will need to do some fundraising, and, of course, are always accepting donations."