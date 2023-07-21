NORTH HURON – North Huron council approved the results of a request for tenders (RFT) to construct a new town council chamber and meeting space in the existing Royal Oaks Health and Wellness Centre on Francis Street in Wingham.
Council awarded the tender to the sole bidder, Melloul Blamey Construction Ltd., a Waterloo-based company, for $385,488, plus applicable taxes.
The original bid from Melloul Blamey came in at $477,778, excluding taxes, over budget by $77,778.
A joint report from Clerk Carson Lamb and Director of Public Works Gregg Furtney explained how the construction company worked with Fabrik Architects and staff to bring the price down.
“After considerable discussion and collaboration between the staff at Melloul Blamey, Fabrik Architects, and the Township of North Huron, (the contractors) were able to remove or modify some provisional and base items from the original scope of the project and were able to reduce the bid tender price down to $385,488, plus applicable taxes,” the report said.
Some of the items removed or modified include, but are not limited to:
- removal of the raised platform and ramps at the council horseshoe;
- substitution of lighting with more cost-effective fixture options;
- modification of hardware to use existing doors; and
- consolidation of costing and allowances for asbestos abatement.
The newly negotiated price also came in under the $400,000 budget that was approved by council in the 2023 capital budget earlier this year.
Staff say the new council chambers will better suit public attendance and hybrid-style meetings. They will comply with Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) requirements.
“Any and all safety concerns will be addressed, and the design allows for meaningful public engagement and participation,” the report said. “The permanent council chambers meeting space will present a professional decorum and will reduce staff time required to assemble and disassemble the space to accommodate performances in the Town Hall theatre.”
Furtney and Lamb reminded council in the report that the Town Hall theatre space is a temporary solution. If they decided not to relocate, staff would need further direction.
“Council can direct for an updated investigations report and/or may find it to prudent to hold all council meetings virtually,” the report stated.
Fabrik Architects provided a letter of recommendation to council that said:
“As a summary, the scope of work of this project is the renovation of two existing classrooms into accessible and purpose-built council chambers for the Township of North Huron.
“The relocation of council chambers would provide democratic access to all constituents through barrier-free access, improved acoustics and sight-lines.
“Furthermore, the new space is specifically designed for the express functions and needs of the township’s council meetings and will provide an efficient, comfortable and professional space for municipal business for years to come.”
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. If all goes according to plan, the report said council may have the opportunity to hold its first meeting in the new council chambers before Christmas.
Lamb and Furtney provided the following history of the chain of events that led to the need for a new council chambers.
As part of the 2020 budget deliberations, council recognized the limitations of the former council chamber’s location and the office space challenges being experienced at town hall. Council directed staff to conduct investigations to address the need for additional office space at the town hall facility and to identify a more suitable council chambers space.
Following this and in light of COVID-19 restrictions that came into effect in March 2020, North Huron staff immediately conducted investigations of the township’s existing space to find a temporary or permanent relocation option for the council chambers that would allow for better physical distancing and safer in-person council meetings. Physical distancing with staff office space throughout the town hall facility was also a priority.
To comply with public health and safety measures and federal and provincial regulations, North Huron’s council chambers were temporarily relocated to the Wingham Town Hall Theatre. The relocation allowed for better physical distancing and safer in-person meetings with minimal costs for upgrades. The relocation also provided a consistent meeting space and method for conducting council and committee meetings in accordance with public safety measures
On April 4, 2022, the former director of public works and facilities and the clerk presented a staff report providing the results of the investigations undertaken for a permanent council chambers in municipally-owned space, as well as for the Royal Oaks building. The investigations determined that only the Hot Stove Lounge and the Royal Oaks building met the needs of the township, with the Royal Oaks building requiring less expensive renovations.
North Huron council voted unanimously to proceed. Coun. Mitch Wright was absent and did not vote.