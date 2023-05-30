Today was the annual West Ferris Trojans’ Parade for Cancer, and the student’s raised an incredible $50,000. Last year, they raised $56,000 for the cause – a Trojan record – and since the parade was launched 30 years ago, the students have raised $400,000 for local cancer care, which includes today’s sum.
“Last year blew us away,” said Mark Robinson, a West Ferris teacher and one of the many organizers of the event. “There’s been a ground-swelling of support. In previous years, if we hit $20,000 or $25,000, we would be thrilled, that’s a massive number to have donated from your community.”
“You can really see the support, and the event keeps gaining momentum,” he added. “The community support is incredible.”
See: Help Trojans smash their Parade for Cancer record
Hundreds of students took part in the fundraiser, and all met in the West Ferris auditorium this morning before launching the parade from the school’s front steps. They walked down the Kate Pace Way and made their way to the bandstand at the North Bay Waterfront.
Drinks and pizza awaited, plus an afternoon of games in the sun.
“To all the Trojans out there,” Mayor Peter Chirico said, “thank you. For 30 years you’ve been doing this and you’ve raised over $350,000.” The crowd went wild.
“As a cancer survivor for 12 years now, this is amazing to see what you do, and what you do for those families, and how you raise awareness about cancer and how it affects each and every one of us,” Mayor Chirico added.
Matthew Sookram was there to pass along a message to those assembled on behalf of MP Anthony Rota, who was working in Ottawa.
“As the member of parliament for Nipissing-Temiskaming I want to commend all the students, educators and staff at West Ferris Secondary School, for putting on another successful Trojan Parade for Cancer.”
The parade and the efforts of staff and students, “is a source of pride” for the region, Rota added.
Paul Heinrich, the president of the North Bay Regional Health Centre agreed. He thanked everyone for their efforts, adding, “you guys are making a huge difference, you’re all philanthropists, and I hope that you carry on the spirit of giving and supporting your community throughout your lifetimes.”
“We’re very grateful at the North Bay Regional Health Centre for everything that you’ve done,” he said.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.