A new art piece is now in place in the Village of Magnetawan and the name of the sculpture is actually very familiar to many people.
The wooden sculpture is called “X Marks the Spot”.
It's creator, Albert J. Gilewicz, says the idiom can be traced back to 1813 when the British military put an X to mark where the heart was on people who faced execution. Gilewicz said author Robert Louis Stevenson also used the phrase in his 1883 book Treasure Island where 'X' marked the spot where buried treasure could be found. But in 1874 nearly 10 years before Treasure Island's publication, Gilewicz said the road from Rosseau to Nipissing reached the Magnetawan River where the historic village was started.
Gilewicz reasoned “how to better identify the location of Magnetawan than to mark the spot with a large eight foot tall and eight foot wide three dimensional 'X'”.
“X Marks the Spot” is made from plywood and Gilewicz placed it at the corner of Highway 520 and Biddy Street. He says it makes for a unique photo op and because of its location, is within easy walking distance of the river locks system and other nearby features.
Gilewicz is a resident of Amherst, New York and also has a home in Whitestone near Magnetawan.
Although Gilewicz is the artist who conceptually developed the project, he brought it to fruition with help from three other artists. They are Kay Brownell, Sue Romaniuk and PJ Watkins all with a connection to Magnetawan.
“X Marks the Spot” has four cutouts in the wood consisting of a lighthouse which is a key part of Magnetawan's history as steamships navigated the Magnetawan River, a tree, the Maple Leaf and a partial map of Ontario with an “X” on it to mark Magnetawan's location.
Gilewicz says the sculpture will remain in place until the Thanksgiving weekend in October.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.