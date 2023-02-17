NORTH PERTH – At their Feb. 13 meeting, North Perth council received correspondence from the Listowel Kinsmen in preparation for two of this year’s Paddyfest events.
Firstly, the Paddyfest Parade will be taking place on March 18 at 11 a.m. OPP North Perth Staff Sergeant, Manny Coelho, provided the proposed route to the Kinsmen.
The parade will line up along Derry Street and Royal Street, alongside the park. The parade will commence from Derry Street and Elm Street and move south along Elm St. towards Main Street East, where it will turn right to proceed westbound towards the intersection of Main and Wallace. The parade will turn right on Wallace until Elizabeth Street, where it will then turn right once more and will continue east towards the legion.
Secondly, the Kinsmen Club of Listowel asked the North Perth bylaw that is used to control noise, be extended for the big events taking place on the third weekend in March. The dates for the live dances are on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 and will be held at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex. The music is expected to continue until late in the night and the Kinsmen looked for council’s approval to extend the noise bylaw. North Perth council approved both of the Kinsmen Club’s requests at their Feb. 13 meeting.