Police are still looking for an Akwesasne man who is believed to be tied to the deaths last week of eight migrants attempting to cross into the United States illegally through the community, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border.
Police are still looking for 30-year-old Casey Oakes, the owner of a boat that was found near the bodies of the eight people who drowned in the river near the community last week.
Oakes was last seen on Wednesday night near that same boat, a police statement said.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said the eight victims consisted of two families, one of Romanian and another of Indian descent and indicated they believe the families were attempting to enter the United States as undocumented migrants.
In a press release, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne said their hearts were with the victims of the tragedy.
‘The eight individuals were from two families of Romanian and Indian descent, with the two children having Canadian citizenship,’ the council statement said. ‘The tragic circumstances of their deaths remain under investigation by our police department. However, it is known that these families were attempting to enter the United States illegally from Canada. Our hearts are with the families of these victims as we try to work through our own grief for precious lives lost in our territory. Our culture and traditions are based heavily around family and it is difficult for us all to imagine the dreams these families had and the sadness of their deaths. This heart-wrenching event profoundly demonstrates the human qualities we all share.’
Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Grand Chief Abram Benedict said his council will work with local law enforcement to ensure that such future tragedies can possibly be avoided.
“Securing our territory’s borders and ensuring Akwesasne is not exploited has been a priority heightened in recent years,” Benedict said. “We are committed to understanding how this tragedy occurred and how we can work with our police department and partners to prevent it from ever happening again.”
On Tuesday, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Department issued a statement asking community members to avoid the scene as RCMP, Surete du Quebec (SQ), and AMPS divers were all on scene. An SQ Zodiak marine patrol and SQ air support were also part of the search for Oakes, which continued yesterday as well. Ontario Provincial Police K-9 units have also been called in to search the dryland areas surrounding the river.