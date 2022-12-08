A pedestrian walking path from Dunmore to Medicine Hat is being looked into by Cypress County. A route has not yet been chosen and several variables need to be considered.
The first step was putting a request for decision before council on Wednesday to allocate $10,000 from the 2022 public works budget to procure a conceptual design drawing.
“The conceptual design will determine what is the best route that doesn’t have a tremendous amount of infrastructure along it,” said Tarolyn Aaserud, chief administrative officer for Cypress County.
There are numerous walking paths in Dunmore and other areas of Cypress County, such as out to Desert Blume.
“They are always looking at pedestrian walking paths as a recreation that everybody can utilize, and it’s amazing how much the current paths are used,” stated Aaserud.
The path from Dunmore to Medicine Hat would continue building on the existing network. Having walking paths from Redcliff through Medicine Hat and out to Dunmore was first discussed in the creation of the 2008 intermunicipal development plan.