St. Thomas city hall has pledged $3 million toward a community of 40 tiny homes, a boost the project lead says would bring much-needed affordable housing a step closer to reality.
City politicians this week approved the money to support YWCA St. Thomas Elgin's planned housing development on the condition the agency also secures federal and provincial funding.
"This is huge," said Lindsay Rice, the agency’s executive director. "With our project costs coming in at about $14.6 million at this point in time, $3 million would be a fantastic contribution."
"Really," she said, "what city can build 40 tiny homes for $3 million? It's really a great opportunity for them."
YWCA, with Sanctuary Homes and Doug Tarry Homes, plans to build the 40-unit development — dubbed Project Tiny Hope — on a former industrial site at 21 Kains St. between Station and Flora streets.
The site proposal officially was approved by the city last week, Rice said, but YWCA requires funding from all levels of government to cover the estimated $14.6 million cost.
Coun. Jeff Kohler applauded politicians for unanimously supporting the project, saying he looks forward to seeing the builders break ground as soon as possible.
The project aligns with council's priority to build 500 homes each year during its four-year term, he said.
"We've done a lot of work in that area in the past, but still, the shortfall is great. And we've been working with the province and the federal government to secure more funding for it, so any partnership like this is well-received."
YWCA will apply for the federal government's rapid housing initiative (RHI) on March 12, with an ask of $6.6 million, in addition to its provincial request of $3 million. The RHI program provides funding to build affordable housing.
Already, the agency has made progress with its fundraising campaign, collecting more than $1 million from the community.
And with another major donation announced last week — $500,000 from homebuilder Doug Tarry Homes — the agency has raised its goal to $2 million by the end of February.
Rice said her organization was "blown away" by the generosity of Doug Tarry Jr. and his team. The company previously pitched in $280,000 for environmental remediation on the site.
“Doug recognizes the need for donations in the community to help us leverage federal dollars,” she said. “Without donations, cash and gift-in-kind, we will not be able to access federal funding.”
Project Tiny Hope is a community of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with outdoor amenities, programming, and services to support tenants, including everyone from women and children to Indigenous people and those between ages 16 and 24.
The proposed development has evolved based on the community’s needs, Coun. Lori Baldwin-Sands said.
“It’s in our downtown core. It's close to all of the downtown facilities that people need. It has the very unique opportunities of providing some of the supportive needs for people in that area,” she said.
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin has long been a vital partner in tackling the city’s most pressing challenges, Baldwin-Sands said. "They have been very strong and supportive, especially for women's housing in this community."
If federal funding is awarded to the YWCA, Rice said construction will begin almost immediately, with residents moving in as early as Christmas 2024. The rental rates would be geared to match the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) rates, she said.
The city's conditional approval will be cancelled if the grant is not approved. YWCA would have to revisit council with a new request using a different funding model for the project, said Rice, adding she hopes her organization can avoid resorting to that plan.
With the application deadline looming, the agency is encouraging donations of all sizes.
"This project isn't just one thing. It's many things," Rice said. "So, when (people) invest their $100, $10,000, $100,000, they see that investment going a long way."