In a vote of 7-1, Strathroy-Caradoc rejected the conclusions of an outside company that the wastewater treatment facility in Mt. Brydges could be more easily fixed.
Riverbirch Biodisk submitted a report after a Mt. Brydges resident approached them and got feedback that they were willing to work with staff to find a cheaper alternative than the major, multi-million-dollar upgrades in the planning and development stages.
The company’s report concluded, “After reviewing and analyzing Mt Brydges WWTF CoA, operational manuals, available annual reports, site visits, laboratory reports on sampled water and interviewing site personal, it can be concluded that WWTF has some minor design constrains along with major operation and maintenance issues to meet the effluent quality requirement. From analyzing all available resources, it is apparent that the current operating practices are not in line with operation and maintenance required to improve its current non-compliance issues.
Other than Deputy Mayor Mike McGuire, council voted to support the detailed report by Director of Engineering and Public Works Jake Straus that the company’s submission “appears to contain inaccuracies”, was missing some upgrades deemed necessary for a growing community, and to continue the upgrade process already underway.