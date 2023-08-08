PUSLINCH ‒ Some residents remain frustrated at the lack of action that would make accessing Puslinch Lake easier for the public.
Township staff had been working on creating public access at Travelled Road near Holly Trail since McClintock’s Trailer Resort and Ski School restricted access to its beach and boat launch to guests and customers in July 2020.
But some residents, like Ramnandan Samaroo, are asking why things are taking so long despite the minimal design updates proposed.
“The public basically can’t use the lake,” said Samaroo. “Without (a properly marked access point), it’s basically become a private lake that only belongs to the people living on top of it.”
According to acting-CAO Courtenay Hoytfox, Puslinch council has requested a design concept for the Puslinch Lake access point on Travelled Rd, including a bench or other features to delineate public access.
Future work is tentatively scheduled for this coming October, subject to council approving the proposed design concept.
But Samaroo doesn’t understand how the proposed designs don't account for parking, which was one convenience of the McClintock access point.
“(The Travelled Road) access point is small, maybe the size of a four-car garage driveway,” said Samaroo. “All we need is a lot (big enough to launch a boat) at the end of Travelled Rd., I think that would be a win for the public.”
During a meeting about the issue in August 2022, much of the discussion revolved around having an alternative option for public access due to the shortcomings of the Travelled Rd. right-of-way especially in regards to local parking options.
“The carpool park is an eight-minute walk, so are people now going to be parking at the carpool and walking down a county road with their canoe?” said Coun. Sara Bailey, during the meeting. “I just don’t know if that’s going to open up some issues but I think it’s kind of the only option we have at this point.”
Samaroo would also like more education and signage for both cottagers and the public, informing them that there is an access point and how to use it.
“I don’t blame (the cottage owners) for their frustration because they’ve living there for years without anybody trying to access the lake,” said Samaroo. “It was pretty quiet for a long time and now, all of a sudden, they’re right by the only access point.”
In the meantime, residents like Samaroo are left struggling to use the lake for another summer.
“I used to go to Puslinch Lake almost every weekend but that’s been denied to us,” said Samaroo. “I want to access the lake so we can use it. I have a boat, I like to go fishing, and spending some time with my family in the peace and quiet.”