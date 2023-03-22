A personal support worker is facing arrest charges due to involvement with the theft of a safe holding valuables from a residence in Oakville, according to Halton Regional Police.
The investigation into this began on March 7 in Bronte Road and Rebecca Street after a complaint was received that a large sum of cash. Jewelry and personal documents were missing from the safe at the residence.
The suspect, 25-year-old Shanelle Hylton of Brampton, was identified as the personal support worker who had been hired to assist clients. The safe was discovered after a search warrant was executed on the vehicle possessed by the suspect, and safe’s contents were found. An arrest was made on March 8. Hylton has been charged with theft over $5000 but has currently been released on an undertaking.
The police have requested anyone with more information to contact authorities.