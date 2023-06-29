Carlow Mayo Township council heard from Sabrina Anderson, administrative assistant, at their June 20 meeting about a proposal to have EV charging stations in the township and a listing with AirDNA. After discussing the pros and cons of these suggestions, council decided not to proceed with the EV charging stations and AirDNA at this time.
Regarding the EV charging stations, the cost would range from $30,000 to $50,000 for a Level 2 station that would charge in one to two hours, or $150,000 to $200,000 for a Level 3 station that would charge in approximately 45 minutes, and the prices reflect the cost for materials and installation. The maintenance fees per month would be $100 to $150, depending on charging capacity and quantity. Any costs for this EV charging station would be potentially factored into the 2024 budget if approved.
Established in 2015 by Scott Shatford, AirDNA provides short-term accommodation rental statistics from Air B&B and Vrbo online accommodation rental platforms. It tracks performance metrics for 10 million AirB&B and Vrbo properties in 120,000 global markets, and has over 50,000 users. The cost of sharing rights to the short-term accommodation rental statistics for AirDNA for the township would be $346 per year. Again, if approved, it would be factored into the 2024 budget.
According to Anderson’s report to council, at the May 25 Hastings County Municipal Economic and Tourism Development Partners Group meeting, members were asked which municipalities would be interested in these EV charging stations and participating in AirDNA.
Hastings County Economic and Tourism staff have been in discussions with a company that installs and pays for costs upfront for the EV charging stations, then amortizes the cost as monthly or annually for 10 years to the municipality. They also apply for funding on the municipalities’ behalf.
Hastings County has Air DNA but their contract doesn’t include sharing rights, the cost of which the municipality would have to absorb.
Anderson asked council if they were interested in installing EV charging stations and purchasing sharing rights for AirDNA statistics. After discussing it, council ultimately decided not to go forward with the EV charging stations and AirDNA at this time.