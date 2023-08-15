Oro-Medonte council will vote on Wednesday to accept or reject their 2023 compensation.
Oro-Medonte is the only local township where the elected council has been without a finalized compensation package while council has been working. If council votes to accept the bylaw, compensation will be retroactive to Jan. 1 and will include a cost-of-living adjustment for the mayor, deputy mayor and councillors for 2024 and 2025.
Under the new terms, Oro-Medonte Mayor Randy Greenlaw would earn a base salary of $51,138 — a three per cent increase over the mayor’s 2022 salary.
By comparison, Essa Township Mayor Sandie Macdonald has a $37,788 base and Springwater Township Mayor Jennifer Coughlin sits at $45,378.
Oro-Medonte Coun. Peter Lavoie will also be deputy mayor for the first two years of the term. The deputy mayor’s role would experience a 16.75 per cent increase over 2022, earning $38,354.
Essa Township’s deputy mayor, Michael Smith, is paid a base of $29,439 and Springwater Township’s deputy mayor, George Cabral, will be paid $34,021 this year.
The mayors and deputy mayors of Essa, Oro-Medonte and Springwater serve on Simcoe County council and receive approximately $12,000 a year each for their service at the upper-tier level of municipal government.
Individual councillors in Oro-Medonte would be paid $27,560 per year — also a three per cent increase over 2022.
Councillors in Essa earn $23,626 and Springwater councillors take home $27,031.
Mayors and councillors in all three townships are provided amounts — typically less than $6,000 each — for constituent support and professional development. Most also receive a per diem ranging from $50 to $80 for a half-day meeting to $120 to $140 for a full-day meeting.
Mayors and councillors in Essa, Oro-Medonte and Springwater also receive health, dental and out-of-country insurance, participate in OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System), have basic life insurance coverage, and receive allowable expenses.