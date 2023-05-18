The Grande Prairie Downtown Association (GPDA) is requesting the city share the costs of installing flashing light beacons at two mid-block crossings along 100 Ave.
The association brought concerns to city council nearly a year ago, where council then directed city administration to conduct a speed study.
“(GPDA) is willing to pay for one set of rapid flashing lights and is hoping the city will pay for the other set,” writes Kristina McNeill, GPDA chair.
On Monday, city council directed administration to work with GPDA to accommodate its request to add rapid flashing lights on 100 Ave. mid-block crossing between 99 St. and 100 St.
The GPDA letter additionally requested flashing lights at the mid-block crossing on 100 Ave between 100 St. and 101 St., with the city paying for one set and the association paying for the other.
The cost of flashing beacons was estimated at $20,000 per crosswalk, according to city administration.
The city will not be putting money towards the lights, said Mayor Jackie Clayton, noting it's a GPDA initiative.
Last year downtown business owners told the News of screeching tires and many near misses at the crosswalks there, which has continued into this year.
“There are several occasions members witnessed near misses with pedestrian crossings in front of businesses,” said McNeill in the letter dated May 3.
“This has not changed.
“In fact, Enforcement Services has had a recent collision at one of these crosswalks.”
City Manager Bob Nicolay said the discussion of flashing lights at crosswalks in the downtown core has been a subject of debate for many years, noting he remembers previous councils debating the topic in 2017.
“There is a danger in over-signing,” said Nicolay.
“There is a phenomenon of over signage that causes people to not pay attention to any signage.”
Coun. Gladys Blackmore noted the request wasn’t for additional signage but an “increased level of safer signage.”
City Chief Operating Officer Brian Glavin said the city has other pedestrian crossings in the city with higher priority for flashing lights.
He noted there is signalized crossing 80 metres from each mid-block crossing, and there are also build-outs which has reduced the crossing distance across 100 Ave.
“Statistically, we're not seeing a need for additional signage or flashing beacons in those areas,” he said.
The city conducted a pedestrian count in June last year and found in busy hours, there were about 74 pedestrians that used mid-bock crossings, and in November, that number dropped to 43, said Glavin.
Coun. Wendy Bosch, who is also the executive director of GPDA, said pedestrian traffic is increasing in the downtown core, and that was the goal of the downtown revitalization.
“It’s clear lights will help,” she said.
Since the downtown revitalization project was completed, Coun. Chris Thiessen said traffic has slowed down in the downtown core, noting it was part of the revitalization design.
“One of the concerns that I have is if we put a flashing pedestrian light cross in there in between a couple of sets of lights is, you're going to see a lot more screeching tires as people try to get through,” said Thiessen.
Bosch responded, “I'd rather hear screeching tires than someone hurt.”
Coun. Mike O'Connor said in his experience, the many near misses could result in death.
“Having worked in the construction industry for a long time, one of the things that we always encourage our employees to (do is) identify hazards, and there's a pyramid that says if you have so many close calls, you will eventually get a death.”
“I'll trust our staff to assess the actual safety risk,” said coun. Dylan Bressey.
“That being said, I think what we're the experts in as politicians is feelings in the community.”
He noted that previous city reports showed that flashing lights were unnecessary in school zones, but parents felt there was a need.
He said after the flashing lights were installed in school zones, parents told him they felt safer sending their children to school.
“We've got people in the downtown core who don't feel it's safe; that feeling needs to be addressed.”
Coun. Wade Pilat suggested the city pay for the lights downtown as a pilot project.
“I don't like the idea of business paying for something that fulfills a safety initiative,” he said.
Pilat added it could result in organizations adding flashing lights wherever they want.
Clayton said many organizations have approached the city with available funding for their ideas, and as long as it doesn’t go against regulations, standards, or legal measure council should consider them.
“These sorts of things are great initiatives by organizations, and I think that it's always great to see the community getting behind what enhances their neighbourhood,” she said.