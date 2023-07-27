A Nakusp businessman didn’t get far with a plan to build a concrete processing plant on the eastern edge of town.
Kelly Hascarl had his application turned down for Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw changes to allow the concrete batch plan to operate in the Brouse rural residential neighbourhood. The decision was made by the Rural Affairs Committee of the Regional District of Central Kootenay on July 19.
Hascarl asked for several changes to the OCP and zoning regulations governing the site, which is a property his family has owned for decades. He wanted to get the property rezoned from Rural Residential to Industrial, the permitted area for an industrial site reduced from three hectares to a half-hectare, and to be allowed to place the batch plant closer to the lot line – from a minimum of 75 metres in the regulations -- to 18 metres.
But Hascarl faced opposition from both RDCK planning staff and the property’s neighbours for his plans.
Sixteen local residents wrote in opposition to the rezoning, with concerns about noise and light pollution, dust, increased traffic, damage to property values, and protection of a creek that runs through the neighbourhood.
Hascarl did receive support from the Village of Nakusp for the project. However, the Village did ask that, if the zoning change were approved, rules be put in place to ensure the operation didn’t use the Village water supply.
While Hascarl tried to offer some mitigation plans – including laying calcium down on the road, limiting operational hours, and building a wastewater collection pond – the idea of changing zoning from a residential focus to industrial just went against too many planning rules to gain staff support for developing the idea further.
“We consider this a wholly inappropriate location for the activity altogether, and best not to invest more in studies in a location that is not ideal,” said RDCK Planner Nelson Wight. “And to instead encourage them to pick another location where we don’t see those impacts to the residents.”
The committee unanimously voted to take no further action on the file, essentially killing the proposal. That decision was ratified the next day by the RDCK board as a whole.