McCombie Annanack has stepped down as mayor of Kangiqsualujjuaq.
Over the Easter long weekend, Annanack announced on Facebook he made the decision to resign as mayor on March 28, just over a year after he was acclaimed to the position as the sole candidate in the 2022 mayoral race.
In a brief phone call Wednesday, municipal Coun. Maggie Emudluk told Nunatsiaq News that council was to update the community on the local radio station this evening about what’s next for the Ungava Bay village’s leadership.
In his Facebook post, Annanack, who is in his mid-twenties, said there were “many reasons” for his decision to resign.
“I am OK, I am in good spirits but I was getting worried about my mental health with the weighing effects that comes with the position of being the mayor of a small community,” Annanack said.
“I feel saddened that I decided to leave the position after accomplishing many things during the short one-year term I served.”
Annanack did not respond to a Facebook message requesting an interview about his resignation and what’s next for him and the community of about 950 residents.
During his year in office, Annanack was in the spotlight when the community welcomed Gov. Gen. Mary Simon for a brief visit on May 10, 2022.
At the end of that visit, Annanack joined residents and Simon’s entourage in a square dance as part of a community celebration.
“I don’t want anyone to worry about me and have any negative reactions towards anyone,” Annanack said on Facebook.
“Thank you to all of Kangiqsualujjuaq and everyone who I was working with and partnered with.”